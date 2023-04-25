BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: Dollar and yen havens dominate in global race to safety

April 25 (Reuters) - A decidedly dour day across markets and regions drove the haven dollar and yen higher against all currencies as investors took stock of a growing array of economic and geopolitical risks, many of which stem from central banks' inflation fights.

Markets were spooked late Monday by First Republic Bank's quarterly report showing the precarious state the bank was left in by March's banking crisis.

Meanwhile, investors are left wondering how the acute phase of the banking crisis may transition to chronic as the Fed nears the end of an aggressive rate hiking cycle amid rising recession risk.

The flight-to-safety sent 2-year Treasury yield down 20bp with 70bp of rate cuts before year-end being priced in and a 25bp hike next week slightly less favored.

One-month T-bill rates surged 39bp and 5-year U.S. sovereign CDS surged to their highest since 2011, now above Spain's, as the debt ceiling remains unresolved.

EUR/USD fell 0.7% after diving from its Asia trading peak at 1.1068, by April's trend highs, to marginally breach Monday's 1.0966 lows on EBS as funds scrambling back into the haven dollar.

The ECB is highly favored to hike 25bp next week with a slightly lower Q3 peak and a 25bp rate cut priced by February.

USD/JPY and EUR/JPY fell 0.5% and 1.2%, respectively, highlighting the outsized unwinding of yen funded trades, partly because unlike other central banks that are seen eventually cutting rates, the BoJ's ultra-easy policies leave no room for added accommodation.

USD/JPY is unwinding the recovery from March's banking crisis depths, while EUR/JPY is flashing extreme overbought signals.

Sterling is settling near its lows and down 0.6%, versus USD/CNH's 0.62% rise and AUD/USD's 1.14% dive.

The data calendar heats up on Thursday and Friday and ahead of the Fed and ECB meetings next week.

