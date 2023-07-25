BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: Data-dinged EUR/USD off, dollar softens elsewhere pre-Fed

July 25 (Reuters) - The dollar index slipped 0.07% after risk-on flows ramped up on the latest Chinese stimulus signaling and state bank USD selling, crimping the haven appeal of the U.S. currency, while weak euro zone loan demand and German Ifodata kept the euro heavy ahead of Fed and ECB meetings on Wednesday and Thursday.

Risk-sensitive sterling rose 0.4%, with improved UK manufacturing orders and important supports halting its recent plunge. The move was partly driven by EUR/GBP sliding 0.64%, with the prospect of ECB rate hikes falling further behind the BoE. The market is moving away from fully pricing in two 25bp ECB hikes amid mostly dreary euro zone data in July.

EUR/USD fell 0.24% for a fifth daily loss to its lowest since July 12, the day below-forecast U.S. CPI sent the dollar into a tailspin. Dovish comments from normally hawkish ECB member Klaas Knot on July 18 raised doubts about an ECB hike beyond this week's 25bp expected increase, triggering EUR/USD's slide since then.

USD/JPY fell 0.2% amid the dollar's broader risk-on and pre-Fed meeting pullback. That despite upbeat Philly Fed services data and a two-year high in consumer confidence that lifted 2-7-year Treasury yields by 6-7bp.

Though full pricing in of a 25bp Fed hike on Wednesday and about a 35% probability a hike beyond that has been steady lately, the lead time before cuts has lengthened, with less easing expected next year. There's also speculation the pace of QT could be increased in lieu of raising rates more than once more.

The BoJ meeting on Friday is expected to leave policy unchanged, but some paring of yen shorts is possible on the outside chance they shock with a JGB yield cap rise.

There is still substantial U.S. data event risk with Thursday's GDP and jobless claims and Friday's personal income, spending and core PCE, the employment costs report and Michigan sentiment.

Risk traders will also eye big U.S. tech company earnings this afternoon and beyond.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

