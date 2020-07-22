BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap:Dollar’s slide softened by haven yen selling and euro profit-taking

July 22 (Reuters) - Tuesday's broad-based dollar slide, after the dollar index broke June’s low, and euro popped on EU summit gains , became a bit narrower on Wednesday. This after USD/JPY rebounded amid an escalation of U.S.-China tensions .

EUR/USD extended its rally to 1.1601 today, just beyond the 50% Fibo of the 2018-20 downtrend at 1.1596. This week’s 1.1400-601 range is wholly above the 50% Fibo and 200-week moving average at 1.1369/37, rewarding the sizeable net spec IMM longs.

Euro daily RSIs are getting overbought and prices have surged well above the expanding, upper 30-day Bolli illustrating the force of the advance, but also starting the clock on when a reversion toward the rising 30-day mean commences. A close above 1.1600 would increase the risk of the 61.8% Fibo of the 2018-20 drop at 1.1823 being reached. That Fibo is by the August 2018 swing high at 1.1816.

Dollar index’s March low at 94.63, and negatively correlated copper and gold hitting , or coming close to hitting, major resistance can potentially delay a broader dollar weakening.

Risk sensitive AUD/JPY and EUR/JPY are also encountering resistance from post-pandemic recovery highs.

USD/JPY erased Tuesday’s dollar-driven slide after that drop failed to take out prior June lows. Prices have retraced beyond the 61.8% of this week’s slide and 30-DMA at 107.23, prolonging the range trading pattern there.

GBP/USD recovered from London morning losses tied to risk-off flows and doubts about UK-US trade deal prospects, but remains below June’s 1.2812 recovery high.

EUR/GBP saw profit-taking on longs after failing to take out Monday’s high, perhaps after EU parliament president Sassoli’s reminder about potential EU rescue fund passage pitfalls .

Silver has surged this month to its highest in nearly seven years on a combination of asset inflation powered by massive monetary policy stimulus, dollar weakness, supply issues and pandemic-related demand for the white metal in electronics and green energy. Gold, with today's 1,870 high, is closing the gap on its 2011 record high at 1,920.

But copper, which has major resistance by 3.0, and oil are consolidating gains, the latter after unexpected inventory building and some restraint in the bull market for stocks and risk-taking.

Commodity and emerging markets currencies were a mixed bag, following on from the CNY’s dip on the U.S.-China diplomatic news noted above.

Thursday features U.S. jobless claims data and the start of a long weekend in Japan. The U.S.-China situation, U.S. efforts toward another pandemic mitigation bill, and pandemic news will remain top watches.

(Editing by Terence Gabriel Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

