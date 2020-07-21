BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap:Dollar takes a dive toward pandemic lows as EU helps euro past March’s peak

July 21 (Reuters) - Bad day for the dollar in somewhat of a delayed reaction to the EU summit agreement that finally opens the door to more mutualized and AAA EUR-denominated debt , that could enhance demand for the euro and reduce breakup risk.

EUR/USD finally rallied past March’s 1.1495 pandemic peak and the 1.1500 bogey, reaching its highest since January 2019. Even though the EU agreement has many legal hurdles to clear before money begins to flow where it’s needed most, probably not until well into 2021, the news was well received. 10-year BTP yields hit their lowest since March 6, European stocks posted moderate gains and the euro eventually surged into and beyond the London close.

Adding to broad dollar selling pressure in late London trading was a major break in the dollar index below its 95.71 June lows, with prices well on their way to reaching March’s 94.63 pandemic low , a move being mirrored by gold’s thrust toward its 2011 record high at 1,920.

The dollar index breakdown sent USD/JPY sliding toward July’s 106.635/67 EBS lows, a move made easier by a drop in Treasury yields, and with the dollar being sold against haven and high-beta currencies alike.

Sterling surged above its 200-day moving average and downtrend line from December and March peaks, putting in play June’s 1.2812 post-pandemic plunge recovery high, and roughly in line with the broader dollar downdraft.

AUD/USD also rallied to new 2020 highs, getting an early start after RBA minutes and Governor Lowe’s speech supported aussie overnight.

Much of the focus over the next few weeks will be on what the U.S. government’s next pandemic relief bill looks like, particularly as some of the key backstops end later this month. This will be weighed against how some tightening of restrictions and increased mask wearing effect the spread of the coronavirus, as well as how close the various vaccines are to being approved and widely available.

So far, other than some rotation out of high-flying tech stocks, the central-bank driven risk-on flows weakening the dollar persist. However, the closer the S&P 500 gets to pre-pandemic record highs, the greater the tension will be between bulls and bears, with put/call ratios perhaps warning of too much exuberance.

Oil’s rally today to well beyond the point where WTI and Brent gapped lower on March 9, gave oil-related currencies like the NOK and RUB and extra boost, but commodity currencies in general made hefty gains amid further strength in industrial and precious metals and the overarching risk-on and dollar-off flows.

Not much on the U.S. economic calendar until jobless claims Thursday and global Markit PMIs on Friday.

