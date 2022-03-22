BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: Yen in focus; ebbing dollar haven demand stems EUR/USD slide

March 22 (Reuters) - The Japanese yen stole the spotlight in FX on Tuesday as the BOJ becomes increasingly conspicuous in its hesitance to contemplate tightening policy , while improving risk appetite left the safe-haven dollar unable to maintain gains against the euro, sterling and most high-beta currencies.

Rebounding equity markets -- even as Treasury, Bund and gilt yields struck new highs -- and a pullback in oil prices sapped demand for both the safe-haven yen and dollar, and left EUR/USD little changed after an early break below Friday's 1.1004 low by the 10-day moving average.

Risk-taking was helped by governments from Japan to Europe and the U.S. looking at fiscal supports to deal with higher energy and other prices, though all face budget constraints after dealing with the pandemic.

EUR/USD was up 0.05% after its rebound from Tuesday's 1.0961 low to the late London session high at 1.10455 on EBS then saw prices slip back toward the 10-DMA at 1.1008.

The euro-bearish divergence between the ECB and the Fed has pushed shorter-term bund-Treasury yield spreads to their lowest since 2019, but Treasury curve flattening has kept 10-year Bund-Treasury yield spreads above January and 2021's lows, cushioning EUR/USD's fall.

USD/JPY was up 1.1% after breaking out above 119.52, the 76.4% Fibo of the 2015-16 dive from 125.86 to 99.00, with a 121.035 EBS session high.

USD/JPY's roughly 5% rise this month is its biggest monthly rise since 2016, driving daily RSIs to their highest since 2016.

That advance pushed prices past the neckline of a bullish inverted head-and-shoulders neckline dating back to 1998. A monthly close above the neckline, now at 117.10, could signal the reversal of the downtrend from 1982 to 2011 .

With the real fed funds rate at its most negative since 1974 the Fed appears to be epically behind the inflation curve and perhaps having to start hiking rates in 50bp increments to catch up, while the BoJ stands pat.

Sterling was up 0.66%, with the risk-sensitive pair gaining ground with stocks and with the more aggressive Fed tightening talk and the CBI reporting a record high net percentage of businesses raising prices over the next three months perhaps giving the BoE cause keep hiking rates unsparingly .

Prices breached the 21-DMA resistance and now face the daily kijun at 1.3320 as the tenkan turned up in support for a third consecutive session.

Wednesday brings UK inflation data and new budget plans from UK finance minister Rishi Sunak .

The Australian dollar and Mexican peso gained 0.66% and 0.47% amid better risk acceptance and demand for commodity exporters. Aussie hit its highest since Nov. 4, extending the rebound from December and January's base by major supports.

Bitcoin and ether were both up almost 4%, riding the coattails of recovering equities, perhaps helped somewhat by comments from New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams .

The data calendar is light Wednesday, but Thursday brings flash Markit PMIs for March.

