BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: Weak US ISM helps EUR/USD recover

Oct 3 (Reuters) - The dollar index fell 0.23% on Monday, led by sterling's 1% gain after the UK government's U-turn on its tax cut for top earners and ISM manufacturing data came in weak with overtones of disinflation .

Sterling extended last week's recovery from its 1.0327 record low to resistance near the high of 1.1365 hit on Sept. 22, the day after the Fed's third 75bp rate hike, the day the BoE disappointed markets with a 50bp increase and the day before the government's tax-cut proposal crushed gilts and the pound .

The BoE's gilts rescue has calmed global markets, weakening the broader, haven dollar index from its 20-year peak of 114.78 to Monday's low of 111.46 by key Fibo and kijun support at 111.22 .

Reaction to soft ISM manufacturing data failed to break that support and related supports versus the euro, sterling or yen. USD/JPY is also dealing with potential MoF intervention risk .

Helping to shore up Treasury yields, Richmond Federal Reserve President Thomas Barkin said there could be long-term inflationary changes in global supply chains, demographic shifts, and fractured trade relationships that could require more restrictive policy than the last 15 years.

The focus now turns to Tuesday's JOLTS, Wednesday's ISM non-manufacturing and Friday's payrolls data to provide better macro benchmarks for markets as peak Fed hike pricing has ebbed over the last week, now at 4.42% by March.

Peak BoE rate high pricing has backed off from above 6% to roughly 5.5%. The ECB is favored for another 75bps hike in October, and peak rates in the 2.5%-2.75% range next year.

The U.S. was far from only country with dreary manufacturing data on Monday , thus EUR/USD's inability to clear its 50% Fibo, kijun and Sept. 6 swing low resistance at 0.9863/4 with Friday and today's 0.9854/445 EBS recovery highs.

The war in Ukraine will remain a drag on Europe, and perhaps more so if OPEC+ on Wednesday votes to cut oil output for the first time since the pandemic began , encouraging Monday's 5% WTI and 4.26% Brent rallies. Though natural gas prices were sharply lower.

Soaring commodity prices and tumbling government yield drops driving risk-on flows helped send the Australian and Canadian dollar up 1.5% and 1.3%, respective, with markets pricing 38bp of an RBA hike Tuesday.

