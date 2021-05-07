BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: US payrolls shocker sends EUR/USD to highest since Feb

May 7 (Reuters) - The dollar index suffered its biggest percent fall in five months on Friday after U.S. non-farm payrolls data missed elevated expectations by a long shot , with the U.S. currency's outlook dimming after it failed to rebound with Treasury yields.

The dollar's 0.69% losses sent it plummeting below its 2021 up trend-line to its lowest since February even though longer-dated Treasury yields recovered on the realization that hiring slowed due to a shortage of workers and material rather than demand .

That mismatch was evident in the 0.7% rise in average hourly earnings and in other jobs data released this week . There was also speculation that seasonal adjustments may have been skewed by last April's payrolls plunge of more than 20 million.

EUR/USD rose as far as 1.2165, its highest since Feb. 26, helped by surging stocks and widespread selling of dollars to fund higher-risk asset purchases. But questions linger about the non-farm payrolls miss and reduced expectations of eventual Fed tightening .

The large divergence between EUR/USD gains and the slight pullback in 10-year Bund-Treasury yields spreads could limit further EUR/USD gains.

Sterling's 0.81% advance brought it back to 1.4000, near where repeated March and April recovery attempt highs also faltered ahead of the 61.8% Fibo of the February-March slide at 1.4022 .

There was little discernable impact from UK or Scottish elections or the EUR/GBP rebound from Wednesday's failed attempt to break below the bottoming 55-day moving average.

USD/JPY's fall to 108.34 probed below this year's up trend-line and the 61.8% Fibo of the April-May recovery at 108.41/325, now key on-close pivot points , but rebounded with those yields.

But USD/JPY was heading for a close below Monday's prior intraweek range low at 108.90 and the 10-day moving average and tenkan within a tick of those lows. Hefty net spec longs need a close above those hurdles to help shake off this week's bearish fall well inside the daily cloud.

Commodity and emerging markets currencies rose, with AUD/USD up 0.89% after clearing repeated April highs just shy of 0.78257, the 61.8% Fibo of the February-April 0.8007-0.75325 retreat. Though the heavily overbought Canadian dollar took a break after it too weathered weaker-than-forecast employment data.

Bitcoin and ether made moderate gains as more major banks and traditional financial institutions delve into crypto.

US April CPI on Wednesday is the next major U.S. release, followed by retail sales on Friday.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)



