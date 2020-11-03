BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: US election vigil serves up EUR/USD gains on stimulus hopes

Nov 3 (Reuters) - The dollar tumbled on Tuesday as investors dumped the safe-haven currency on the view that the U.S. election would break the political impasse that has prevented fresh COVID-19 relief spending to bolster the world's largest economy.

The dollar selling reversed last week's risk aversion that was fed by political, fiscal and pandemic concerns, though enough uncertainty remained before the vote counting started to pull the dollar off the day's lows.

Even with the pullback, price action suggested markets were positioning for a blue-wave Democratic sweep of the White House and the Senate -- accompanied by new spending -- to warrant a more risk-on trading profile.

Still, the sharp S&P 500 rebound stalled by the oft-pivotal 50-day moving average, delaying the final verdict until after election results emerge.

EUR/USD was on track for its best day since late July before backing off. The rally received a technical tailwind from Monday's correction low holding above September's 1.16125 trough on EBS.

However, a lot of things have to go right for an unfettered EUR/USD rally and for still hefty spec longs to pass on the opportunity to use rallies to lighten up .

Sterling erased its preceding four-days' fall , remaining in synch with rebounding S&Ps and broader reflation trading, regardless of the UK pandemic lockdowns and persistent gaps in EU-UK trade talks that must be filled to avert a no-deal Brexit at year-end .

Pervasive dollar weakness dragged USD/JPY below Monday's 104.49 low , as the selling of the haven yen was once again outmatched by the dollar's losses. The dueling havens produced only modest net loss compared to much bigger yen losses on the crosses.

USD/JPY remains trapped between repeated monthly lows by 104 and below offers near 105, particularly ahead of the kijun and 50% Fibo of October's selloff at 105.07.

The yen recovered some ground on the risk-sensitive crosses after S&P's ran into technical resistance at Tuesday's rebound highs, raising the question of whether the risk-on moves were merely corrections within corrections ahead of the election results.

AUD/USD was having its best day since August . It had probed below September's lows in recent sessions, ahead of the RBA's well-telegraphed rate cut and QE . Shorts were then trampled during Tuesday's sharp rebound in risk acceptance and U.S. dollar selling .

U.S. employment, ISM services along with the Fed and BOE policy meetings -- normally big events on the markets' calendar -- may play smaller roles this week if U.S. vote counting becomes more complicated than usual, as some anticipate.

For more click on FXBUZ

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.