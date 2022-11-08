BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: US election encourages EUR/USD toward bullish breakout

Nov 8 (Reuters) - The dollar weakened broadly as investors positioned for the results of Tuesday's mid-term U.S. elections and Thursday's CPI to produce risk-on flows and lower Treasury yields, helping EUR/USD extended its three-day rally to a 3.6% advance and test of October's peak.

Working against the heavily overbought dollar is the assumption that the U.S. election will end Democrats' control of Congress, and with it the ability to push through further deficit spending that could fuel inflation and a higher terminal fed funds rate.

If Fed tightening raises the currently low jobless rate and weakens growth, then there will also be less potential for offsetting fiscal stimulus, which could hasten the start of rate cuts.

EUR/USD rose 0.6% Tuesday, trading entirely above the daily cloud for the first time since June 2021 and furthest above the pivotal 100-day moving average since February, but a close above October's 1.00935 recovery high on EBS is needed to expanded the bullish reversal.

The election results and Thursday's U.S. CPI are potential catalysts for a breakout and a major dollar index reversal , while bund-Treasury yield spreads are priced to widen from late 2023 into 2024 .

USD/JPY fell 0.73% after BoJ meeting minutes revealed debate about the impact of a future exit from its ultra-easy policies . That and broader dollar weakness broke the dip-buying pattern since Japan's FX intervention on Oct. 21 triggered a 151.94-144.50 spike lower .

Sterling rose 0.4%, clearing 2022's well-defined downtrend line, but not yet October's 1.1645 recovery high from September's mini-budget debacle record lows. As with EUR/USD, results of the U.S. election and Thursday's CPI look likely to affirm whether the dollar's Fed-led uptrend is done.

