BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: Two wrong data reactions make a right for EUR/USD bears

Jan 14 (Reuters) - The dollar rallied on Friday, recovering a chunk of the week's earlier losses, benefiting from a confounding reaction to weak retail sales as the chorus of Fed hawks grew louder, pushing the entire Treasury yield curve up sharply in the U.S. currency's favor.

It was the second odd-ball reaction to closely watched data this week after Wednesday's report showing annual headline inflation hit a 39-1/2-year high coupled with unexpectedly high core CPI, which surprisingly had sent the dollar lower.

Friday's rebound helped the dollar recover the majority of the post-inflation slide as investors dismissed a 3.1% December plunge in control group retail sales as an anomaly of front-loaded holiday spending to avoid shortages, skewed seasonal adjustments and Omicron.

Supply problems remain an inflationary restraint on production, illustrated by an unexpected December manufacturing output fall of 0.3% .

University of Michigan December consumer sentiment fell to its second-lowest in a decade, with 1-year and 5-year inflation expectations up 0.1% and 0.3%, respectively, to 4.9% and 3.1%.

EUR/USD was down 0.4%, likely helped lower by ECB President Christine Lagarde reiterating that the drivers of inflation should ease and accommodation is still needed .

The post-CPI burst above a seven-week trading band and past the daily cloud top may be a false breakout given Friday's bearish engulfing candle and plunge deep into the cloud toward the 1.1387 prior range top.

Sterling was down 0.26% after a second failed attempt in as many days to get much above the 200-day moving average at 1.3737, with prices heavily overbought from rapid gains since December's lows that followed the BoE finally hiking rates .

Another rate hike is priced for the Feb. 3 meeting and a full percent for 2022, keeping the pound in demand, along with above-forecast UK GDP data .

USD/JPY was down 0.04%, but well off the 113.475 EBS low Friday that attracted buyers by the 76.4% and 38.2% Fibos at 113.44.

The 6-8 bp rise in Treasury yields as Fed speakers emphasized the need to fight inflation with tighter policy, lifted the dollar, but was offset somewhat by safe-haven yen demand amid ongoing stock market weakness .

Vast divergence between plunging real Treasury-JGB yield spreads since the pandemic began looks unsustainable. Either USD/JPY has to fall or real Treasury yields have to rise sharply.

Australian and Canadian dollars fell 1.1% and 0.3%, respectively, with metals falling and oil prices surging.

Bitcoin and ether recorded modest gains as the next major move in risk trading is awaited.

Monday's U.S. holiday kicks off a slow week for U.S. data.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

