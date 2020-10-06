BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: Trump tweet ditching relief talks breaks EUR/USD stalemate

Oct 6 (Reuters) - The safe-haven dollar and yen rose late on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump called off coronavirus relief talks with Democrats until after the election .

Trump's announcement, made in a tweet, followed cautionary comments from the Fed and ECB about the economic recovery.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell had warned that the U.S. economic recovery remained at risk while ECB President Christine Lagarde said a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic risks delaying the euro zone's rebound .

S&P Global predicted that U.S. and European corporate default rates could double over the next nine months .

German industrial orders rose more than expected in August , but increased pandemic disruptions since then continue to slow the euro zone's recovery.

Investors will scrutinize the FOMC minutes on Wednesday and ECB monetary policy accounts Thursday, though policymakers have made their views known since the last policy meetings.

That could leave the market focus on pandemic news and the likelihood of U.S. fiscal stimulus after the Nov. 3 election if lawmakers fail to revive relief talks following Trump's tweet.

The swift rise in 10-year Treasury yields from Friday's 65.3bp risk-off low to Tuesday's 79.2bp peak past August and mid-June recovery highs, kept a supportive hand under the dollar before Trump's announcement.

The dollar index jumped to the day's high 93.793 after the tweet, pulling away from 30- and 55-day moving averages and 50% Fibo supports around 93.34/24.

After a fleeting rise earlier in the day to an 11-session high just above 1.1800, EUR/USD fell to the day's low of 1.1735 after Trump scuttled the relief talks.

GBP/USD also accelerated lower in the U.S. afternoon, and was down 0.62% at 1.2897. Its earlier rise above 1.3000 in London faltered by the Sept. 16 rebound high at 1.3008 and near the 55-DMA at 1.3016.

Cable had been helped by a Reuters story indicating "big progress" in EU-UK trade talks .

USD/JPY, and most key yen crosses, ran into resistance as Monday's risk rebound ebbed . AUD/JPY's rejection from key resistance highlighted this risk rethink .

USD/JPY fell toward at the tenkan and Monday's low at 105.375/35 on EBS. Its earlier high came by Monday's 105.795 peak, last week's 105.80 recovery high, the 55-day moving average and 61.8% Fibo at 105.82, as well as the daily cloud base at 105.85. That was too much resistance to clear without a strong macro reason.

AUD/USD sped up its retreat after already losing ground following the RBA's dovish hold and the government's deficit-spending pandemic plan.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

