BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: Treasury yield retreat helps limit EUR/USD losses

March 23 (Reuters) - The dollar index rose modestly on Wednesday with the help of EUR/USD weakness, as the euro zone braced for resumption of the surge in energy prices amplified by the war in Ukraine amid tightening supplies and a NATO summit set to review the ramifications of sanctions on Russia .

With no easy replacement for energy, food and fertilizer exports from sanctioned or war constrained countries, the inflationary and economic fallout from the war remains a concern, particularly for the euro zone and the euro.

A pause in the rampant March rebound in Treasury, Bund and gilt yields saw 2-year Bund-Treasury yield spreads inch up from Tuesday's lowest since September 2019, helping to keep EUR/USD above Tuesday's 1.0961 low on EBS.

This was still the fourth straight day of lower EUR/USD highs and the primary trend remains bearish as Fed and ECB policies diverge and Europe bears a greater economic burden from the Ukraine crisis .

A 14%+ rise in Danish nat gas prices versus 0.6% U.S. nat gas rise highlighted that disparity, as did the spread between Brent and WTI, which surged to $6.82, its highest since April 2020, in the throes of the COVID crisis.

Brent's bullish backwardation has surged to $21.9 from $13.5 last week and toward the Ukraine crisis high at $29.7.

EUR/USD was down 0.2% after recovering much of its earlier risk-off losses. The market continued to price in a likely 50bp Fed rate hike in May and 187bp of hikes before year-end in contrast to a 10-15bp first ECB increase by July and less than 50bp by year-end.

With euro zone consumer confidence plunging in March , the ECB will be in no hurry to hike rates, though soaring costs account for part of that plunge drop.

The Fed faces the possibly that faster tightening, including balance sheet run-down, could undermine U.S. growth and asset prices, though allowing an inflation spiral remains a less attractive option.

Sterling fell 0.4% after UK inflation rose 6.2% to a 30-year high , sending longer-term gilt-Treasury yield spreads lower, but short-term spreads little-changed, as pricing in of further BoE hikes this was trimmed slightly .

Sterling bounced from 1.3175 lows after British finance minister Rishi Sunak announced budget plans with some partial relief from soaring energy and inflation . But Wednesday's 1.3299 high on D3 showed sellers gathered by 1.3300, as risk-sensitive cable slides with equities.

USD/JPY gained 0.21%, recovering from a pullback to 120.595 from Wednesday's 121.415 peak on EBS. Retreating Treasury yields and stocks stalled the nearly 6% March rally, as did extremely overbought technicals as prices brushed against the top of February 2016's massive 121.49-110.985 collapse .

Commodity currencies mostly firmed, but the standout was the beleaguered ruble, which rallied over 9% after Russian President Vladimir Putin said "unfriendly" countries must purchase gas in rubles .

Bitcoin and ether were sidelined.

March Markit PMIs, U.S. jobless claims and durable goods and Fed speakers are Thursday features.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.