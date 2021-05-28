BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: Taper trade trimming lifts EUR/USD after month-end dive

May 28 (Reuters) - The dollar index retreated sharply from the 10-session high it scored following firmer-than-expected PCE inflation data on Friday as a rally backed by month-end rebalancing and Fed tapering expectations fizzled ahead of the long holiday weekend.

After shedding all of its 0.5% gains, the dollar was flat on the session in late-U.S. trade as Treasury yields retreated in the wake of the PCE data , which failed to surprise markets enough to spur additional Fed tapering bets, especially with a highly anticipated non-farm payrolls report just one week away.

EUR/USD was up 0.02% after rebounding from the 61.8% Fibo of the May 13-25 rise at Friday 1.2133 low when the dollar rally evaporated ahead of the London close.

EUR/USD's earlier plunge below the well-defined up trendline from April's low at 1.2173 looked ominous, but the rebound produced a minor new high at 1.2204, attracted to large 1.2200 options expiries at the New York cut.

The U.S. employment report provides the next opportunity to revive the dollar-bullish Fed taper trading, unless the U.S. currency's late May rebound was merely a positioning correction.

The dollar rebounded this week despite USD/CNH hitting 3-year lows with a sustained break below key support at 6.4000.

USD/JPY was down 0.06% after an early rally to 110.20 succumbed to the drop in Treasury-JGB yield spreads, settling near the prior May peak at 109.785 on EBS, a close above which could help this week's upside breakout into the new month and June payrolls event risk.

If not, the 38.2%, 50% and 61.8% Fibos of this week's 108.565-10.20 range breakout are at 109.575/383/19 and all aligned with other technical supports.

Sterling's intraday recovery to down just 0.1% was less dramatic than EUR/USD's, having held well above Thursday's low during the early dollar advance. But Thursday's 1.4220 high and this year's 1.4240 high loom above.

AUD/USD lost 0.44% but recovered from a slide to 0.76775, by May's 0.7675 low. Though the strengthening yuan ought to be good news for the aussie, growing tension between China and Australia and the recent major correction in iron ore are limiting that bullish response. RBA are seen on hold at their June 1 meeting, and well through next year.

Holidays in the U.S. and UK on Monday will curtail trading. May PMIs and ISM get the week going on Tuesday, but next week is all about Friday's U.S. employment report, as volatile as it has been recently, since employment is a key issue for the Fed as it considers normalizing policy.

