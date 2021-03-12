BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: Swift Treasury yield rise derails EUR/USD's rebound

March 12 (Reuters) - The dollar regained some ground it lost earlier in the week as Treasury yields surged to pandemic recovery highs on Friday, expanding the carrying costs for being long EUR/USD and short USD/JPY while sending chills through some riskier assets.

EUR/USD regained some of its early losses as stocks tried to shake off rising yields, dimming dollar haven demand. But this week's rebound remains stalled below the 38.2% Fibo of the Feb. 25-March 9 slide at 1.1991 for a second day .

The ECB's PEPP talk may have allowed Bunds and peripheral euro zone government debt yields to rise far slower than Treasury yields after Thursday's plunge, but purchases will have to increase considerably to keep the region's yield curve from rising in Treasuries' wake.

March Michigan consumer sentiment hit its highest in a year , likely foreshadowing increased spending as a meaningful portion of the $1.9 trln relief bill signed Thursday starts showing up in direct deposits as soon as this weekend , and as President Joe Biden pushed states to open up vaccination to all adults by May to speed the recovery .

The reality of rising Treasury yields is liable to fuel a dollar index rise past its pivotal 200-day moving average if the Fed doesn't take decisive action to slow the trend next week .

Sterling again ran into sellers by 1.4000 and fell in line with the dollar's yield-led advance. A much smaller-than-forecast hit to UK GDP from lockdowns failed to support the pound, which also lost ground to the euro for a change.

The yield and risk-sensitive USD/JPY rebounded almost to its 109.235 pandemic recovery high on EBS. The next hurdles are at 109.56/85 and 110 .

Friday's outlier was USD/CAD's 0.46% drop on strong Canadian jobs data .

Tuesday's U.S. retail sales and the conclusion of the Fed meeting on Wednesday top next week's event risks.

For more click on FXBUZ

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.