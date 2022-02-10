BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: Surging US CPI fails to deter EUR/USD from new 2022 high

Feb 10 (Reuters) - The dollar index fell on Thursday, failing to derive lasting support from a white-hot U.S. inflation report and accelerated Fed rate-hike betting, with markets growing skeptical that the U.S. central bank can tighten much more than has already been factored in.

Dollar losses in the face of soaring CPI -- even as it lifted Treasury yields -- echoed a similar response to inflation data last month, with investors growing more focused on the potential to price in more ECB tightening.

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard tested that thesis, however, saying he favored 100bp of hikes by July .

The dollar index initially surged to key technical resistance above 96.00 before sell-the-news flows sent it almost down to Feb. 4's post-Fed and ECB meeting lows, followed by a rebound to pre-CPI levels.

A 20bp rise in 2-year Treasury yields pushed 2-year Treasury-Bund yield spreads up roughly 15bp to its highest in two years.

A 50bp March Fed rate rise became a clear favorite and nearly 170bp of hikes were priced in for 2022, versus 58bp from the ECB, though ECB chief economist Philip Lane said euro zone inflation doesn't require significant policy tightening .

EUR/USD was up 0.3%, well off its 1.1375 spike low. A close above 2022's prior peaks at 1.1483 and the 200-week moving average at 1.1499, call it 1.1500, is needed to suggest Fed-led downtrend since summer is no longer dominant .

Sterling was up 0.55%, reclaiming post-CPI losses and then printing its highest since Jan. 20.

The sharp flattening of the U.S. yield curve -- an indication that Fed tightening could ultimately harm the economy -- allowed markets to overlook a 10bp plunge in 2-year Gilt-Treasury yield spreads.

USD/JPY was up 0.26%, but well off its post-CPI surge almost to January's five year highs at 116.355 on EBS.

Prices retreated from 116.34 to 115.725 by the recent range top and Fibo resistance at 115.68 before bouncing a bit, as the BOJ is no match for the Fed in terms of potential rate hikes.

The BOJ Thursday pre-announced they would be an unlimited buyer of 10-year JGBs at the 25bp yield curve cap after Japan's three-day weekend. Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said the BOJ is not debating an exit from ultra-loose monetary policy, and will not do so during the rest of his term through April 2023 .

The biggest risk for USD/JPY, and potential plus for the haven yen, would be renewed global derisking due to CPI-exacerbated central bank tightening prospects.

The Australian dollar and other high-beta currencies were whipped wildly in the CPI report's wake, shedding midday gains as U.S. stocks sank for a second time since the inflation news.

Bitcoin and ether were up roughly 2% and down 2%, respectively, with bitcoin now supported by its 55-DMA.

The next major U.S. release is Wednesday's retail sales.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

