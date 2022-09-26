BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: Sterling's record lows drag EUR/USD down

Sept 26 (Reuters) - The dollar index rallied roughly 0.9% on Monday, asserting its dominance over the shell-shocked as sterling sunk to a record low on investor fears about clashing UK fiscal and monetary policies, dragging down other major currencies.

Forex volatility has soared to its highest since Q1 2020's initial pandemic shock levels and nowhere was this more evident than in sterling, which tumbled from Asia highs at 1.0840 to a record low of 1.0327.

It followed with a 5.88% rebound to the session peak of 1.0934 before traders dumped it back to 1.0632.

EUR/USD was closing in on losses of 0.84% after breaking below support near 0.9600 from 2001-02, its fall to 0.9528 from 0.97095 a more pedestrian 1.87% compared to cable's gyrations.

Recessionary German Ifo data , much weaker than forecast Belgian business confidence and widening BTP-Bund yields spreads after a right-wing alliance won Italy's election weighed on the euro.

Asked about Italy, ECB President Christine Lagarde said the ECB won't use its latest emergency scheme to buy the bonds of countries that make "policy errors" .

Lagarde also warned against fiscal support used to shield euro zone citizens from high food and energy costs, saying costs must be limited and temporary to ease the pressure on inflation .

UK markets remained a center of mayhem following the UK Treasury's fiscal stimulus plans on Friday . Governor Andrew Bailey said the BoE "will not hesitate" to raise interest rates if needed to meet its 2% inflation target, and that it was watching financial markets "very closely".

Since Thursday's underwhelming 50bp BoE rate hike, 2-year gilt yields have soared more than a full percentage point, with markets now pricing in 200bp of added rate hikes before year-end and a peak policy rate next year near 6%.

By comparison, markets foresee a terminal Fed rate of roughly 4.7% and a bit more than 3% for the ECB.

USD/JPY gained nearly a percent as Treasury-JGB yields surged another 11bp as the BOJ remains accommodative while condoning the MOF's intervention to guard against sharp yen falls .

Fed speakers reinforced the uptrend in Treasury yields and the dollar.

USD/JPY headed back toward its 145.90 highs, with juicy yield spreads outweighing intervention worries.

High-beta and commodity-linked currencies slid further on global recession fears and rising dollar debt-servicing costs.

U.S. durable goods and September consumer confidence top Tuesday's agenda.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

