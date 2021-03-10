BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: Soft core US inflation firms up EUR/USD pre-ECB

March 10 (Reuters) - The dollar retreated modestly against most major currencies on Wednesday as Treasury yields fell in the wake of tame core U.S. inflation while the market awaited a key ECB meeting in the upcoming session.

Weighing further on the dollar, a closely watched auction 10-year Treasuries went fairly well considering yields fell more than 10bp from Friday's recovery high before the sale .

Net changes remained modest against other major currencies as Treasury yields are seen underpinned by the U.S. stimulus bill passed Wednesday in Congress and expectations that lawmakers will now turn to long-term spending priorities afterward.

A report that the U.S. plans to double its order of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine, procuring an additional 100 million doses , enhances that yield view.

EUR/USD and Treasuries came into this week oversold on the widely anticipated relief bill, leading to consolidation of the higher yields and dollar gains.

EUR/USD's ability to hold above its key 200-DMA support ahead of Thursday's ECB meeting has also fostered that dollar consolidation. The ECB's PEPP program is in the frame, as any indications purchases will be ramped up to tamp down rising rates would be seen as bearish for the euro .

This is also important for the dollar index, which has seen its advance capped near its 200-DMA, but the dollar's 4% advance versus the euro from January's pandemic trough may be keeping the ECB from overreacting to rising rates .

Sterling reached the 30-day moving average at 1.3933 it broke below last week with the help of retreating Treasury yields . EUR/GBP remained under pressure despite falling to pre-pandemic levels.

Heavily overbought USD/JPY made its first lower low since Feb. 23's 104.92 low, but held above Monday's pivot-point low at 109.28, impressive given the pullback in Treasury yields. Techs still warn of correction risk, but broader targets remain closer to 110.

AUD/USD rebounded above its 55-DMA despite an early dip after the Reserve Bank of Australia's governor, Philip Lowe, rebuffed market talk of rate hikes .

High-beta and crypto currencies rallied with stocks on the pullback in Treasury yields.

Other than the ECB meeting, the main event risk Thursday is U.S. weekly jobless claims.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

