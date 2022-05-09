BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: Small EUR/USD bounce as Fed hike pricing pared pre-CPI, risk-off

May 9 (Reuters) - The dollar gave up early gains against the euro, yen and pound on Monday as Treasury yields retreated from the session's earlier highs dating back to 2018 -- the end of the Fed's last tightening policy -- on a broad pruning of market rate-hike pricing.

This paring steepened the yield curve, and shorter-term Treasury yields were weighed down by comments from Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic suggesting two to three more 50bp rate hikes is already a pretty aggressive move, and the Fed would have to take stock after that .

Bostic also said there were some signs supply chain problems may be unwinding .

The week's main event is Wednesday's U.S. CPI report, seen cooling slightly from 8.5% to 8.1% year-on-year, mostly on base effects. A below-forecast result would weigh on the dollar, and vice versa.

The dollar index hit its first measured objective off this year's base and has much higher chart targets once the CPI result is digested .

The early dollar highs, particularly versus the euro, were driven by fear Monday's Russian Victory Day speech by Vladimir Putin might coincide with a marked escalation of the war on Ukraine , with some relief after that wasn't the case.

Tumbling euro zone investor morale and Germany's attempt to plan for the replacement of Russian gas supplies and the EU's pending plan to end oil imports by year-end remain headwinds for the euro.

EUR/USD was up 0.07% after its early 1.04955 EBS low again attracted buyers in the 1.0500 vicinity, with a bounce in Bund-Treasury yield spreads bringing a lift toward offers by 1.0600.

The focus is on Wednesday's CPI report, as Bund-Treasury yield spreads have been consolidating the past several week's .

USD/JPY fell 0.11% after earlier posting a marginal new 20-year peak at 131.35 on EBS, then sliding back almost to Friday's 130.10 low and on-close pivot point.

A close below 130.10 would trigger the first daily sell signal since March 4. That as massively expanded weekly Bolli bands contract for the first time since the first week of March. Any correction of the 14.5% surge since March's lows would need to come from lower Treasury yields, as BOJ-contained JGB yields barely move .

Thus the focus on the nearby 2018 prior Fed cycle highs in 2- and 10-year Treasury yields.

Sterling was little changed after finding support by July 2020's swing lows, but unable to sustain gains after Bank of England policymaker Michael Saunders again called for greater policy tightening .

Without relief from risk-aversion, exacerbated by China growth and Ukraine war concerns, sterling's best hope for a rebound would be to trim some profits from hefty spec shorts .

Commodity currencies were slammed by tumbling commodities and risk-aversion.

Bitcoin and ether were down 7-8%, the former at its lowest since last July.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

