BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: Rising US PMI tide lifts EUR/USD toward key levels

April 23 (Reuters) - The dollar fell on Friday, losing its grip on a brief recovery in the wake of unexpectedly strong U.S. Markit PMI data as markets came round to the view that the strong growth would create a rising tide for Europe's exporters.

Though U.S. services advanced deeper into expansion territory than the euro zone did Europe's manufacturing growth outperformed , suggesting rising U.S. demand for European exports and euros.

EUR/USD's intraday rally skipped a beat after Treasury yields rebounded on the above-forecast PMIs and new home sales , but the data boosted the S&P 500 and reduced demand for the haven dollar and had little net impact on 10-year Bund-Treasury yield spreads.

EUR/USD was up 0.6% and close to its daily cloud top and an ABC Fibo target at 1.2091-92 situated just below the 61.8% Fibo of 2021's retreat at 1.2103 .

With the ECB basically on hold until June, the focus is on Wednesday's Fed meeting for any signs that policymakers might be closer to broaching the subject of tapering, even if not at next week's gathering.

Dollar index cloud base and 61.8% Fibo support at 90.89/856 are pivotal since they guard against a potential full wipeout of this year's dollar recovery .

Sterling gained 0.27%, having rallied early on outstanding UK PMI and retail sales data amid easing pandemic restrictions, but it remains capped by the 61.8% Fibo of the February-April retreat and underside of the up trend-line from November, both by 1.4000.

This week's rally in EUR/GBP toward last week's 0.8719 high for the month is also constraining the pound.

USD/JPY was flat after an early break below key 38.2% Fibo and 2021 up trend-line support at 107.77/64 was reversed at the 107.48 low on EBS after stellar U.S. data lifted Treasury-JGB yield spreads and stocks .

Despite the rebound, the large spec long position established well above Friday's 108.14 high in the weeks preceding March's 110.97 peak remains at risk while below the broken 23.6% Fibo and April 8 swing low at 109. A close above Thursday's 108.23 high is needed to avert a 10th consecutive session with lower highs and ward off possible 50% and 61.8% Fibos at 106.78/5.80.

High-beta currencies were mixed on idiosyncratic pandemic and political risks.

Bitcoin fell to its lowest since March 6, and breached daily cloud base support for the first time since October, while ethereum held above this week's lows after making a record high on Thursday.

The U.S. data calendar is light next week until Thursday's Q1 GDP and weekly jobless claims, with the focus on Wednesday's FOMC.

