BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: Pre-Fed caution keeps EUR/USD well away from October lows

Nov 1 (Reuters) - The dollar index fell on Monday, surrendering part of Friday's sharp rebound as traders postponed attempts to surpass October's highs before a potentially momentous Fed meeting on Wednesday and Friday's U.S. jobs report.

ISM manufacturing data reinforced the inflationary mismatch presented by supply shortages, clogged global supply chains and a tight labor market .

It followed data on Friday showing the highest quarterly increase in U.S. wages and salaries since 1984 while core PCE inflation gauge remained nearly double the Fed's 2% target .

Such data argue for Fed rate hikes -- and dollar gains versus the low-yielding euro and yen -- and investors are awaiting Wednesday's Fed meeting to determine how much more tightening should be priced in after sharp moves in interest rate markets already.

The ECB's focus on inflation at last week's meeting and unhappiness from some in Germany and elsewhere about the lack of tightening plans, despite inflation more than double the bank's target and Q3 GDP beating forecast , was met Monday by falling Bund yields.

The dollar index fell 0.31%, led by the bounce in EUR/USD, with the index still having some significant hurdles to clear to end its Fed-led bearish pandemic era .

GBP/USD fell 0.29%, extending Friday's slide toward the 50% Fibo of the September-October BOE rally at 1.3623.

Sterling bulls are hoping to get renewed BOE rate-hiking cover from Tuesday's RBA meeting , as the Australian central bank appears to be behind the curve with an anachronistic 3-year bond yield target at 0.1%, despite those yields hitting 1.25% last week and closing at 1.03% Monday.

The UK is also in a fracas with France over fishing rights .

AUD/USD fell 0.03%, finding support above Thursday's low, helped by sky-rocketing Australian home prices adding to the call for the RBA to sooner-than-later exit pandemic emergency mode and begin dealing with inflation and a real estate bubble now that vaccinations have become widespread and most restrictions lifted.

A potential breakout above the recent highs by the 200-day moving average and 50% Fibo hangs in the balance after the RBA and Fed meetings .

USD/JPY fell 0.04% after giving back early gains to 114.445 that stopped shy of October's 114.695 multi-year high and other nearby hurdles. U.S. event risk and extremely large spec long positioning place the burden on the Fed and U.S. data to drive prices past those major hurdles .

Japan's election results in the LDP and new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's favor sparked a 2.6% N225 rally that dimmed haven yen demand briefly. The election is unlikely to change the BOJ's ultra-loose policy as the Kishida government works on its own fiscal policy plans.

USD/CNH fell 0.15% despite China's official October PMI composite softening closer to the contraction line, with manufacturing falling to 49.2 from 49.6 .

Little net changes for bitcoin and ether, following along with the day's pre-Fed consolidation theme.

The next major U.S. releases are Wednesday's ADP and ISM non-manufacturing reports ahead of the Fed meeting.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

