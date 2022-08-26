BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: Powell pulls dollar back from the brink

Aug 26 (Reuters) - The dollar index rose on Friday following Chair Jerome Powell's Jackson Hole speech reaffirming the Fed's determination to continue tightening , bringing the U.S. currency back from the brink of confirming a bearish July-August double-top chart formation.

Softer-than-forecast U.S. PCE, income and spending data tripped the dollar up early on, as weakness in Treasury yields weighed and a report that some at the ECB thought a 75bp September rate warranted discussion added pressure.

Ultimately, though, Powell dissuaded those betting on a less hawkish Fed, boosting the dollar index sharply away from its 107.54 low by last Friday's trough and the 38.2% Fibo of August's rise toward July's 20-year peak at 109.29.

EUR/USD's ECB-inspired spike up to 1.0090 was followed by a tumble back to below flat amid the Powell-led dollar recovery .

German consumer sentiment fell to a record low as households brace for extremely high energy prices that threaten to worsen into winter with European natural gas prices near record highs and roughly 9 times those in the U.S.

Sterling fell 0.7% after posting early gains that ran into heavy selling from 1.1900 by the falling 10-day moving average. The drop has August's 1.1718 low in its sights, a break below which would target a Fibo-projected low at 1.1539.

The Fibo-projected low for sterling off 2021's pandemic peak is at 1.1400, by 2020's pandemic nadir at 1.1413 .

USD/JPY found support at 136.19 near the rising 10-DMA, and was then propelled to a 0.6% gain as Powell prompted U.S. yields higher, leaving it on course toward this week's August highs at 137.705 on EBS. Two-year Treasury yields have nearly closed the gap on June's 3.435% pandemic peak and highest since 2007.

If next Friday's U.S. jobs data are firm, a retest of July's 139.38 and 24-year peak is a fair bet .

High beta currencies such as the Australian and Canadian dollar fell 1.2% and 0.8%, respectively, on worries central bank inflation fighting will hurt risk acceptance.

And USD/CNH's Thursday drop on another round of Chinese stimulus plans was trimmed with a 0.66% rise as the dollar rallied broadly and as global and Chinese economic growth concerns persist.

Ether and bitcoin fell roughly 8% and 4% with risk off.

The next U.S. data of substance is due on Wednesday, with consumer confidence and JOLTS, though the main focus will be on Friday's employment report.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

