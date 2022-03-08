BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: Oversold EUR/USD catches a ride on risk rebound

March 8 (Reuters) - The dollar slid on Tuesday as the deeply oversold euro latched onto a short-lived afternoon recovery in risk, overcoming market trepidation about a U.S. ban on Russian energy imports and a UK plan to phase out Russian oil imports this year .

The euro had earlier derived support from the EU intention to fund energy and security needs with mutualized debt , which lifted Bund yields and tightened 10-year Bund-BTP yields spreads by 15bp as it was seen benefiting the euro zone.

Market chatter took belated notice of an ABC interview with Volodymyr Zelenskiy, which some may have interpreted as a sign of flexibility by the Ukrainian President concerning his country's NATO ambitions, a major sticking point for Russia https://bit.ly/3vOEHIg.

However, Zelenskiy struck a defiant tone on Tuesday when he appealed to Britain to do more to help his country battle Russia and punish what he called a "terrorist state."

A flurry of reports about problems with several major U.S. websites quashed the feel-good vibe, replacing it with fears of a cyber attack.

EUR/USD was up 0.44% after Monday's plunge to 1.0806 found uptrend line support dating back to 2017 with daily and weekly charts very oversold. Prior Fibo support at 1.1040 is now resistance beyond Monday's 1.0967 high.

The rebound will need further relief from crisis-driven inflation and growth threats that loom larger for Europe than for the U.S.

USD/JPY and EUR/JPY's 0.36% and 0.83% gains, respectively, highlighted the initial pullback in risk aversion. EUR/JPY's 124.405 EBS crisis low Monday ricocheted away from the monthly kijun and 50% Fibo of the 2020-21 rally, with Tuesday's high by the 38.2% Fibo 126.60.

USD/JPY remains range-bound below the January-February 116.355/34 double-tops, finding support by the converged kijun and 21-day moving average, as rising Treasury-JGB yield spreads and stocks underpinned.

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Tuesday ruled out the chance of tightening monetary policy or withdrawing stimulus to deal with any rise in inflation driven by soaring fuel costs, stressing the need to wait for wage growth to pick up .

Sterling was about flat, up from fresh 16-month lows, but also off the risk-rebound highs in New York. Sterling played second-fiddle to the euro amid the relaxation of risk-aversion flows, with EUR/GBP up 0.4%, and perhaps given the UK's decision to wean itself off of Russian oil.

Commodity currencies were mostly lower on profit-taking and in the face of rising Treasury and bund yields, as well as global growth and demand worries.

The ruble recovered nearly 10% of its recent staggering losses.

Bitcoin and ether were modestly higher with stocks.

The ECB meeting and U.S. CPI on Wednesday are the next planned event risks.

For more click on FXBUZ

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.