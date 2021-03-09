BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: Oversold EUR/USD bounces with Treasuries, stocks

March 9 (Reuters) - The dollar fell broadly on Tuesday, taking a break from its recent rally as Treasury yields retreated, which helped EUR/USD bounce after falling near 200-day moving average support.

Markets were gearing up for Congress to vote on a U.S. COVID relief bill , possibly on Wednesday , which could lead to a sell-the-news reaction for the dollar after it rose for weeks on the prospect of more fiscal stimulus.

Any dollar setbacks might be short-lived, however, with Treasury yields also appearing set to continue rising faster than Bunds yields . Thursday's ECB meeting will be scrutinized regarding a split among policymakers about how concerned to be about increasing yields.

An unexpected rise in German exports in January helped the euro. That external demand is contrasted by a sharp drop in domestic demand, as highlighted by the unexpected 5.9% plunge in euro zone retail sales in January

EUR/USD's breakdown this month looks likely to persist, and any corrective near-term rebounds will be short-lived .

Sterling rebounded but stalled by the 21-day moving average at 1.2928, which it must close above to reaffirm the uptrend defined by the 55-DMA, last at 1.3740.

The UK's rapid vaccination campaign and BoE Governor Andrew Bailey downplaying inflation amid rising growth expectations continue to favor the pound over the euro, leaving cable less vulnerable than EUR/USD to dollar gains .

Heavily overbought USD/JPY ran into resistance on the approach to resistance at 109.56-110.00. With the likely supply of remaining spec shorts to be squeezed dwindling, the risk of a correction is building .

But it remained above Monday's 108.28 low by the 38.2% Fibo of this month's rapid advance. The 76.4% Fibo of the pandemic plunge, June's major high and big options action at 110 remain in the frame unless it closes beneath Monday's low. Prices have risen so fast this year that the 10-day moving average is well below at 107.29, and on track to rise to roughly 107.63 on Wednesday.

AUD/USD ricocheted away from its lower 21-day Bolli for the second time in three sessions, with risk markets rallying as yields retreated, but the recovery stumbled near the 55-DMA at 0.7719.

The Nasdaq's more than 4% rebound from its recent rotation beating led U.S. equity indexes higher, reinforcing the notion that a modest pullback in Treasury yields can attract buyers, and that rates can probably go higher before a bear market in stocks is a serious risk.

Wednesday's focus shifts to U.S. February CPI. The 10-year Treasury auction will also be closely watched amid the uptrend in yields.

For more click on FXBUZ

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.