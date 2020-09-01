BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: No EUR/USD triumph in 1.20 break as overdone dollar bounces

Sept 1 (Reuters) - The euro rose above 1.20 versus the oversold dollar in U.S. trade, but subsequent price action suggested the move was a false break as warnings of a correction grew and the market entered a period of seasonal support for the U.S. currency .

With follow-through fizzling at 1.2014, EUR/USD’s long-awaited breakout proved pathetic as it tumbled back toward 1.1900.

Beyond euro zone's deflationary dip in August , the trade-weighted euro’s rapid rise to its highest in almost two years is raising expectations for fresh ECB easing before year-end .

Though it did nothing to support Treasury yields on a sustained basis, the ISM manufacturing report came in well above forecast, with an inflationary tinge to boot .

Sterling came tantalizingly close to reaching last year’s 1.3516 peak before plunging back to flat on the session .

The dollar index and USD/CNY both held crucial support levels , despite the drop in Treasury yields that suggested investors could be trying to anticipate a bottom in the extremely oversold and spec-shorted U.S. currency, making Treasuries attractive.

USD/JPY rose above Monday's high by the 50% Fibo of Friday’s tumble sparked by the announcement that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe intended to resign, but the yen improved along with the dollar, as both had become heavily oversold versus the other major currencies.

Political weight on USD/JPY from the Abe resignation has abated now that Yoshihide Suga is seen having the easiest pathway to becoming the new prime minister , thus offering a likely continuation of Abenomics policies that have kept the yen in check, though have failed to bring inflation anywhere near the BOJ’s 2% target.

USD/JPY remains in a fairly well-defined 105-107 range for now.

Emerging markets seemed to follow the CNY’s early lead higher against the dollar, though USD/CNY held key 200-week moving average support.

The focus on Wednesday will be on ADP, speeches by New York Fed President John Williams and Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester and the beige book.

Thursday features jobless claims and ISM non-manufacturing, where the bulk of the pandemic damage occurred and with far less make-up demand than in manufacturing. Friday brings the payrolls report and the start of a long holiday weekend in the U.S.

