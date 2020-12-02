BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: New EUR/USD high after ADP miss, Brexit knocks sterling

Dec 2 (Reuters) - The euro climbed to its highest against the dollar since April 2018 after private U.S. payrolls data disappointed expectations , in a warning that the expanding pandemic could halt the job market recovery as COVID-19 relief evaporates at year-end.

With lawmakers trying to patch up fiscal relief , Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said the best chance for a deal this year would be part of the government funding bill, which has a Dec. 11 deadline.

Markets are betting on some kind of relief, judging by Wednesday's rising longer-term Treasury yields and investors' willingness to buy an S&P 500 dip.

The Beige Book reinforced the Fed's message that more fiscal relief is needed to get through the winter, which Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell echoed . The issue is whether lawmakers and the White House can agree .

Further Fed QE expansion or weighed asset maturity increases probably won't happen at the Fed's Dec. 15-16 meeting unless 10- and 30-year Treasury yields start to approach their mid-March pandemic peaks. However, 10-year yields above 1% might be a trigger if no relief deal emerges before the meeting.

EUR/USD's rally pierced the 76.4% Fibo of the 2018-2020 slide from 1.2556 to 1.0636 at 1.2103, but follow-through was minimal. A close above that Fibo would open the way to retesting 2018's peak , with options by big figures seen as speed bumps on the way.

This month's breakout above the down trend-line from 2011 and monthly cloud top support the move.

Sterling slid on somewhat ominous Brexit headlines . Cable's 1.3441 session high was a tic below Tuesday's failed breakout above its nearby uptrend from 2007. Buyers emerged by the 1.3288 low, just above Friday's 1.3284 pullback low.

The UK became the first to approve Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine , which may be sterling-supportive. But dollar weakness alone won't save the pound from a no-deal Brexit and probably won't propel cable above September's 1.3481.

USD/JPY found a higher perch on tenkan line support. The 104.75 high held just below last week's 104.76 high that would need to be cleared to end the three-week run of inside weeks, propped up by four weeks with higher lows.

Higher Treasury yields are supportive, but USD/JPY's downtrend since March remains intact below its trendline , last at 105.36 and reinforced by the 100-day moving average.

AUD/USD gains stopped short of September's 0.7413 peak, which it nearly reached on Monday, after a dip today the 10-day moving average was bought.

Thursday's focus will be global services PMIs and U.S. jobless claims ahead of Friday's NFP report.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

