BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: ISM, ADP provide some EUR/USD relief from rising US yields

March 3 (Reuters) - The dollar gave up much of its early gains after ADP and ISM services reports disappointed expectations , but rising U.S. yields helped to prevent a full-scale retreat in the U.S. currency.

EUR/USD only bounced from 1.2043 to 1.2080, with Treasury yields stubbornly clinging to sizeable gains, underpinned by rapidly expanding U.S. COVID-19 vaccinations and supplies versus heavily lagging efforts in the EU and Japan.

The Fed and other policy-makers have focused on the pandemic trajectory as the most important variable for economic recovery, though there are concerns that restrictions might be lifted too quickly .

The market showed little reaction to the Fed's beige book report showing that the U.S. economic recovery continued at a modest pace over the first weeks of this year.

EUR/USD remains near the middle of February's 1.1952-2435 range on EBS, though looking heavy in face of speculation about whether the ECB might address rising yields through its pandemic emergency purchase programme .

The market will scrutinize Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments Thursday. He and other policy-makers have foreseen a strong recovery this year but no need for tightening because long-term inflation and employment goals remain far off.

The dollar index will need to close above its pivotal 100-day moving average and February's recovery high at 91.25/60 to put a period on the pandemic downtrend .

USD/JPY hit a 7-month high right at the 50% Fibo of the entire pandemic plunge at 107.16, perhaps marking a near-term, overbought recovery high and start of an overdue correction. Without a close above 107.16, the 106.22 Feb. 17 swing high by a cleared 50% Fibo would offer decent support for a correction.

Friday's CFTC positioning data could be illuminating after USD/JPY ran well above where most of the spec shorts were accumulated in late 2020 and early January.

Sterling struggled to get much above Monday's 1.3999 high, despite UK Finance minister Rishi Sunak's "whatever it takes" budget, as markets also looked ahead at the promise of a corporate tax hike in 2023 . This comes amid fresh friction between Britain and the EU regarding the Northern Ireland border .

Setbacks in stocks amid rebounding Treasury yields weakened most high-beta currencies, including the Mexican peso, despite more than 3% gains in WTI on expectations OPEC+ would refrain from reversing production cuts at Thursday's meeting. The severe weather that impacted the ADP and ISM data also played a huge role in weekly EIA petroleum inventories data .

U.S. jobless claims and Powell's speech top Thursday's event risks, though Friday's payrolls report will set the tone for next week, along with details on the relief bill being adjusted in the Senate before going back to the House .

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

