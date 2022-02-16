BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: Firm EUR/USD shrugs off Russia risk, US retail sales beat

Feb 16 (Reuters) - The dollar index fell on Wednesday as its safe-haven rally over Russia-Ukraine tensions unraveled, extending losses after Fed meeting minutes and failing to benefit much from unexpectedly strong U.S. retail sales that should favor faster monetary tightening .

Reports that Russia was building, not withdrawing, troops from Ukraine's borders failed to reignite the dollar rally, though stocks were soggy, contributing to subdued Treasury yields, a steeper curve and moderate dollar losses against both low-beta and high-beta currencies.

FOMC minutes, though dated, pointed to higher inflation than expected but seemed to lean a bit too much on flexibility , which drew Treasury yields and the dollar lower.

Probability of a 50bp March rate hike slipped below 50% and implied rates hikes for the year were trimmed to roughly 154bp from 160bp before the minutes.

The first potential ECB rate hike is priced for July, with 47bp total this year, modestly off recent peaks.

More pertinent for ECB policy and the euro may be ending QE sooner than later .

EUR/USD was up 0.29% and by Wednesday's 1.13955 earlier high on EBS near the 10-day moving average and cloud top. Technicals hint at upside , as does the rapid recovery from January's fleeting trend lows, despite U.S. data seemingly being stacked in the dollar's favor since then.

Sterling was up 0.4%, getting some added support from a mildly higher-than-forecast UK CPI report that suggested the BoE rate hiking cycle will remain competitive with the Fed's . The late drop in Treasury yields and bounce in stocks also favored sterling.

USD/JPY was down 0.15% on falling Treasury yields.

Prices are above Tuesday's 115.26 low on EBS, but a close below the tenkan and 10-DMA, last at 115.55/45, would increase the risk of supports clustered around 115 being tested.

If risk-off haven yen buying linked to Russia and Ukraine were removed due to confirmed de-escalation, the 116.355/34 January-February double-top would be attractive.

The Australian and Canadian dollars were up 0.6% and 0.25%, respectively. Canadian CPI was above forecast and Deputy Governor Timothy Lane said the Bank of Canada will forcefully tackle inflation if need be .

Bitcoin and ether were modestly lower.

Philly Fed and jobless claims top Thursday's calendar, but it will be Fed and ECB speeches into week's end and updates on Ukraine that will use most of the market's bandwidth.

