BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: Fed hike whipsaws dollar as markets doubt outlook

Sept 21 (Reuters) - The dollar index rose on Wednesday but surrendered the initial surge that accompanied the Fed's decision to raise rates by 75bp, with interest rate futures indicating that markets doubted policymakers' forecast of a year-end 2023 rate of 4.6%.

The Fed raised its median fed fund view in the near-term, providing a jolt higher in the dollar index up to a 20-year peak 111.63 as the Fed underscored its higher-for-longer mantra that Chair Jerome Powell delivered at last month’s Jackson Hole Symposium.

The dollar index then moved back to pre-Fed levels and below, as fed funds futures indicated investors questioned the U.S. central bank's ability to maintain high rates in the second half of 2023.

The Fed statement said inflation remained elevated, reflecting pandemic-related imbalances and higher food and energy prices. Powell also noted the war in Ukraine was creating additional upward inflation pressure, weighing on the global economy.

Fed officials see year-end fed funds at 4.4% in 2022, 4.6% in 2023, and 3.9% in 2024 -- all well above previous forecasts.

Powell said a soft landing will be challenging, and likely to diminish to the extent that policy needs to be more restrictive, or restrictive for longer.

EUR/USD sank to a new 2022 low at 0.9810 after the hike, but recovered to 0.9880 during Powell's news conference. Still, the slide opens the way for a test of support near 0.9600.

USD/JPY rallied to 144.70 after the rate announcement as further U.S.-Japan rate divergence remains supportive. Gains were dialed back as traders remained wary of possible BoJ intervention at 145.

GBP/USD fell to a new 37-year low at 1.1237 on the hawkish Fed before rallying more than a big-figure into the NorAm close.

Thursday's BoE meeting now moves to center stage, with markets braced for a 75bp hike as well. Traders will be keen to discover how the BoE plans to temper near-10% inflation while the new UK government tries to foster growth.

U.S. treasury yields fell from post-Fed highs.

The two-year yield rose as far as 4.12% before retreating back below 4%. The U.S. Treasury 2s-10s spread was settling at -49bps after falling to -52.4bps after the Fed announcement.

Stock held pre-Fed gains, the S&P500 up 0.75%. Cryptocurrencies rose, with BTC up 3.7% at $19.6k and ETH gaining 3.6% to $1,376.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Paul Spirgel and Christopher Romano are Reuters market analysts. The views expressed are their own.)

