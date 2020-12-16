BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: Fed accelerates EUR/USD retreat from 31-month highs

Dec 16 (Reuters) - The dollar rebounded alongside U.S. Treasury yields on Wednesday after the Fed raised growth and inflation forecasts while promising no new accommodation, deepening EUR/USD's retreat from 31-month highs hit after unexpectedly strong euro zone PMI data.

Though the Fed pledged to continue its government bond purchases until it achieved "substantial further progress" on employment and inflation goals, its statement made no changes to the composition, as some market participants thought it might.

Chair Jerome Powell's presser provided relief to the initial risk-off and haven dollar bid response to the announcement as he went out of his way to assure the Fed will do whatever it can to support the recovery.

EUR/USD spiked to a 31-month high of 1.2212 after euro zone PMI data beat expectations but started surrendering those gains after unexpectedly weak U.S. retail sales and soft IHS Markit PMIs triggered a modest rebound in the haven dollar.

Heightened expectations that U.S. lawmakers will agree a sizeable relief bill and expanding vaccine approvals are underpinning medium-term growth and reflation trade prospects amid more dire near-term COVID-19 news.

Still, with no perceptible risk of the Fed raising rates in coming quarters, perhaps years, to spoil the extraordinarily low discount rate that is boosting asset prices and forcing money out of out the dollar, it could take a wave of risk aversion to interrupt its downtrend.

EUR/USD is already well above its down trend-line dating back to 2011 and this week traded above its final 76.4% Fibo of the 1.2556-1.0636 2018-2020 drop at 1.2103 on EBS, opening the way to an eventual retest the 1.2556 peak .

Sterling also retreated after hitting a new 2020 high on dogged hopes for EU-UK Brexit trade deal and on early dollar weakness .

But the 1.3555 high only marginally surpassed the prior peak at 1.3540.

USD/JPY narrowly avoided falling to November's 103.18 trend low before rebounding after the U.S. sales data and the Fed statement.

This week's break of the preceding four-week range base and the dollar's broader multi-year bearish breakdown suggest new trend lows are brewing and perhaps set to retest weekly Bolli band support, now by 102.50 .

The U.S. labeled Switzerland a currency manipulator, but that might not prevent the SNB from intervening to slow the already heavily over-valued franc from rising faster and deepening deflation, last at -0.7% year-on-year .

USD/CHF has this week traded below the 50% Fibo of its epic January 2015 collapse from 1.02955 to 0.7360 at 0.8852.

AUD/USD and most high-beta currencies consolidated. Australian jobs data are out Thursday. The economy has recovered well, but the friction with China bears watching .

Thursday features U.S. initial jobless claims, which covers the December employment report's sample week, as well as the BoE meeting overshadowed by Brexit and expanded pandemic lockdowns.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

