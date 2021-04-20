BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: Euro's Q2 rally vs dollar daunted by risk-taking retreat

April 20 (Reuters) - EUR/USD's 1-1/2 month 1.2080 high Tuesday ran into heavy technical resistance and profit-taking on frothy reflation trades that favored the haven dollar.

The high neared the daily cloud top and an ABC measured objective at 1.2091-92. It then tumbled back below the 100-day moving average it had cleared earlier in the day at 1.2058. The broader dollar index's 90.856 low held exactly at its daily cloud base before rebounding .

The dollar's intraday recovery came despite the recovery in Treasury yields from last Thursday's breakdown being rejected by Thursday's 10- and 30-year yield highs. With the N225 and STXE 600 falling roughly 2% amid smaller falls in U.S. equities, demand for Treasuries and the haven dollar overtook any loss of dollar demand on a yield comparison basis, particularly as Bund yields fell 5bps from their session high.

More generally, the dollar's sell-off this month has already erased the great majority of the Q1 advance, putting it on a more even keel coming into Thursday's ECB meeting and next week's Fed and BOJ meetings.

On that note, Fed Chair Jerome Powell's response to questions from a Senate Bank Committee member again fended off concerns about the Fed's seemingly complacent view of sustained inflation risks .

Sterling hit a six-week high by repeated March highs and by the underside of the up trend-line from November that it has been below since the March 23 breakdown, last at 1.4016.

The sell-off in stocks worked in the haven dollar's favor, with the FTSE 100 index shedding 2% on the day. Cable needs a close above 1.4022, the 61.8% Fibo of the 1.4240-3669 drop from Feb's high, to put in play the 1.4240 peak, as today's UK jobs data left more questions than answers and were overshadowed by more current data showing a rapid rebound in shopping as widespread vaccinations allow pandemic restrictions to be removed.

USD/JPY probed below support by 108 amid competing haven demand for the dollar and the yen. An early rebound toward where prices broke down below last week's low on Monday proved to be a false dawn for a market still quite heavily spec long from well above 108 on average .

Major supports are the 38.2% and 50% Fibos of 2021's rally at 107.77/6.78. Major resistance is by 109.

Aussie, commodity-linked and emerging market currencies were sold amid reflation trade pruning.

The ECB meeting and U.S. jobless claims on Thursday are the next major events.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

