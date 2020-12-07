BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: Euro, pound dips vs dollar bought, but Brexit risk persists

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Dollar bears bought the sharp GBP/USD setback triggered by the latest unnerving Brexit-talks report . But if both sides were to confirm no deal, and there would be no further delay beyond the Dec. 31 transition's end, cable could quickly test September's lows, with better support at 1.2477 .

Cable's strong rebound from the 1.3225 session low suggests some still see a deal as doable and Friday's fleeting rise above this year and last year's highs as foreshadowing further gains, not the bearish false breakout that it will become if there is no Brexit deal .

With today's EU and UK leaders' talks looking unproductive the pound came off its New York rebound highs.

EUR/USD's intraday pullback was a faint shadow of sterling's, and more a profit-taking dip after not being able to retake Friday's multi-year highs, which left daily RSIs overbought.

Strong German industrial output crossed with warnings from Chancellor Angela Merkel that tougher lockdowns were needed to get through the winter , the EU threatening to leave out Poland and Hungary from the recovery fund and EUR/GBP rising to its highest since Oct. 20 as more no-deal Brexit risk gets priced in.

Traders await Thursday's ECB meeting for expected PEPP expansion despite the ECB having been able to recently reduce its purchases of BTPs and increase those of bunds in a sign less support was needed to keep now sharply lower core-peripheral yield spreads low .

On the dollar side, the focus is largely on a new pandemic relief bill, which, if passed, would be seen as risk-on and a drag on the dollar.

There appear to be good faith bipartisan efforts to get something done, though there's also talk that the government funding bill that the relief bill was expected to be part of may be pushed back a week from this Friday to give both a better chance .

USD/JPY remains in a holding pattern, with both sides seen as funding currencies that firm when risk comes off and funds are repatriated. Nonetheless, the pair remains in its downtrend from March's pandemic peak, with specs selling into rebounds within that trend .

High-beta currencies rebounded nicely from the Brexit-driven retreat in risk acceptance overnight, but the situation remains fluid in risk generally.

For more click on FXBUZ

(Editing by Terence Gabriel Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.