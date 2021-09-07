BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD's post-NFP and ZEW drop holds key prop pre-ECB

Sept 7 (Reuters) - The dollar extended its gains against the EUR, GBP and JPY, but EUR/USD's low held a pending head & shoulders bottom neckline support, despite a sharp drop in Germany's ZEW economic sentiment report .

The dollar was broadly higher after bottoming Friday in the wake of Friday's U.S. jobs report that failed to derail Fed QE tapering expectations or the potential for eventual Fed tightening.

The ECB on Thursday is seen laying out its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme sunsetting plan into March 2022, while maintaining other aggressive monetary policy support .

EUR/USD fell 0.17%, and its 1.18375 low on EBS Tuesday probed the descending neckline of a potential inverted head & shoulders trend reversal pattern . Thursday's 1.1834 low is also nearby. That Friday's 1.1909 high was exactly at July's high was a caution for longs looking to confirm a bullish reversal.

That and risk-off flows tending to favor the dollar Tuesday, plus lingering uncertainty into Thursday's ECB meeting, may keep EUR/USD in a mild retreat until then.

Sterling fell 0.3% after testing Thursday's 1.3768 low, beset by news of a UK tax hike plan . BOE's Saunders said rate rises were a possibility next year, as markets have been pricing in, assuming growth continues and inflation becomes stickier .

Friday's high near 1.3900 and July's near 1.4000 are major obstacles that might need U.S. growth worries to intensify enough to dim Fed normalization prospects to be cleared.

USD/JPY gained 0.3% on rising Treasury-JGB yield spreads, with prices looking to post their strongest close since the Aug. 13 breakdown day. A close above the 55-day moving average and cloud top at 110.11-12 could be the leading edge of an overdue resumption of this year's uptrend .

Aussie fell 0.6%, suffering a bit more due to falling commodities and other assets, as well as due to the RBA pushing out the timeline for trimming its bond buying programme .

Bitcoin and ether tumbled intraday, the former down 18.6% at one point, raising questions about liquidity, as El Salvador began trying to accept Bitcoin for payments .

There's a dearth of U.S. data this week, though there is ongoing attention being paid to whether Fed Chair Powell will be reappointed, which seems likely, and fiscal policy issues that are coming to a head.

(Editing by Terence Gabriel Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

