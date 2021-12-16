BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD's post-Fed, BoE, ECB rally restrained by risk rethink

Dec 16 (Reuters) - The dollar recovered some of its earlier losses on Thursday against the euro and sterling as investors pared their initial sell-the-news responses to the Fed's normalization plans, the BoE's rate hike and the ECB's cautious outline for slowing its balance sheet expansion.

The dollar index found support at its Dec. 8 pullback low near the daily tenkan, forestalling a pending double-top reversal .

Markets initially reacted to the big-three central bank meetings with a gusher of stock market and high beta currency buying, combined with selling the haven yen, but that came in for a correction, along with the Treasury, bund and gilt yields from their early highs.

This week's central bank meetings bolstered the trend toward diminishing pandemic emergency stimulus, which should in time restrain demand for higher risk assets purchased with borrowed yen, dollars and pounds.

November PMI data from Japan, the euro zone, the UK and the U.S. all softened, mostly due to pullbacks in services, perhaps amid the current wave of the pandemic.

But the bulk of Thursday's U.S. data was quite robust reinforcing the likelihood the Fed will be able to, and need to, hike rates in 2022.

EUR/USD was up 0.2%, but well off Thursday's 1.1295 EBS high that was just shy of Fibo and Nov. 30 rebound high hurdles at 1.1379/87.

With money markets and Treasury yields having trouble pricing in the six 25bp Fed hikes over the next two years implied by the Fed dot plots, and EUR/USD unable to make new lows since Nov. 24, there may be near-term room for gains .

Sterling was up 0.32% as the BoE's somewhat surprising rate hike forced a spike up to 1.33755, its highest in 16 days, but just shy of Fibo resistance at 1.3379 .

The beleaguered pair's December lows held key longer-term retracement supports, but the rebound may need the post-Fed risk-on theme to persist to signal a broader recovery.

USD/JPY fell 0.31% after Treasury yields tumbled and the risk-on response following the Fed meeting faded, triggering a short squeeze in the haven yen.

Prices fell from Wednesday's 114.28 post-Fed peak to a 113.56 EBS trough Thursday by the 55-day moving average, tenkan and 10-DMA at 113.59-51.

The BOJ on Friday are seen reaffirming their ultra-accommodative policy that remains a bulwark against sustained yen gains.

The Australian dollar only gained 0.1%, despite strong jobs data, as the RBA again signaled no rate hikes in 2022 .

USD/CAD fell 0.4% as oil prices rallied on tight supplies and hopes pandemic travel restrictions will not markedly dim demand.

The Turkish lira tumbled almost 6% to yet another record lows after yet another Turkish central bank rate cut .

Bitcoin was modestly lower and ether near unchanged.

There are no major U.S. releases on Friday, though there may be some attention paid to the fate of the Biden administration's stalled Build Back Better bill.

For more click on FXBUZ

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.