BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD's post-ECB surge purged on faster Fed hike pricing

Feb 14 (Reuters) - The dollar index rallied 0.32% on Monday as U.S. rate-hike betting surged on the latest reiterations of Fed determination to start policy normalization while the ECB remained hopeful of pursuing a more gradualist approach in removing stimulus .

Market-implied 12-month fed funds hikes surged 13bp to 1.76%, their highest since 2004, and Treasury yields rose, moves aided by abating risk aversion after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov suggested to President Vladimir Putin that Moscow continue pursuing diplomatic solutions to security issues and Ukraine tensions .

The slightly more conciliatory tone weakened the safe-haven yen versus the dollar, and high-beta currencies shed earlier losses.

However, a sustained rebound in risk-acceptance is far from assured as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said his country would continue to pursue its goal of NATO membership over Russia's objections and late word the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv was being moved west unsettled markets.

EUR/USD fell very nearly to where it traded immediately before the Feb. 3 ECB meeting and President Christine Lagarde's press conference that was perceived as hawkish, a view she has since tempered .

EUR/USD was down 0.4% amid a roughly 10-bp dive in 10-year Bund-Treasury yield spreads and even greater Fed-ECB policy divergence at the front of the yield curve.

Prices fell below the 55-day moving average that held during Friday's initial safe-haven dollar surge and purge of euros on the frontline of the Ukraine-Russia event risk.

The Feb. 3 low and 61.8% Fibo of the January-February rally at 1.1265 on EBS are the next key supports.

USD/JPY was down 0.09%, that after reversing its earlier fall to several supports near 115 as Treasury yields surged and risk-off flows took a breather, before risk-off flows resumed late in the session.

The intraday turnaround on technical, rates and risk-acceptance fended off the pending double-top signals from Thursday high right by January's peak, but the European geopolitical risk situation bares watching , particularly for EUR/JPY longs.

Sterling was down 0.29%, but off its 1.3495 lows due to the BOE roughly seen keeping pace with the Fed in rate hikes this year, and with buyers below the 100-DMA and below 1.3500 .

The Australian and Canadian dollar fell back from early risk recoveries to lose 0.3% and 0.1%, respectively.

Bitcoin and ether were modestly higher.

Wednesday's U.S. retail sales and FOMC minutes are next major data focus.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

