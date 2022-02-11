BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD's post-CPI drop extends on Ukraine fears

Feb 11 (Reuters) - The dollar gained on Friday, along with the yen, as safe-haven flows accelerated in U.S. afternoon trade over Ukraine tensions following a series of headlines from UK PM Boris Johnson, who said he feared for the security of Europe .

Treasury yields and stocks fell to session lows in late trade, reflecting increased risk aversion, after Johnson advised British nationals to leave Ukraine while commercial means were still available, adding to a chorus of countries telling their citizens to depart the east European country.

Russia is massing more troops near Ukraine and an invasion could come at any time, including during this month's Winter Olympics, the U.S. said. Moscow denies planning to invade Ukraine.

The anxiety over Ukraine put on the back burner market debate over the pace of monetary tightening to expect from the Fed and ECB and the associated economic risks.

The hefty post-CPI surge in Treasury yields consolidated Friday before the late risk-off drop in yields that was dollar positive.

The weakest Michigan consumer sentiment in 10 years had earlier limited lofty Fed hike expectations and the dollar, though the Michigan report was taken with a grain of salt as it has negatively diverged from the Conference board's consumer confidence.

Nevertheless, there is now greater focus on Wednesday's U.S. retail sales report for January after December's sharp retreat .

EUR/USD was down 0.8% and well away from Thursday's 1.1495 spike high on EBS by the 200-week moving average, upper 10-week Bolli and weekly kijun at 1.1498/504/515, and an obvious defense of the 1.1500 level.

The late risk-off flows brought prices closer to last Thursday's pre-ECB levels.

This comes as ECB president Christine Lagarde warned Friday that aggressive ECB action could hurt the economy and chief economist Philip Lane said Thursday he saw no need for a "tightening cycle" .

USD/JPY was down 0.67% following its double-top from Thursday and January's high at 116.34/35, with the haven yen the top choice amid European geopolitical apprehension.

The daily cloud top and kijun at 114.99/91 are nearby props.

Sterling was flat, being pulled off its highs by the late risk-off flows, but with losses cushioned by EUR/GBP's 0.74% dive and as the BoE has already begun its rate hike cycle and is seen roughly keeping pace with expected Fed hikes this year .

High-beta currencies and Bitcoin were undercut by the late drop in stocks and flight to safety.

Beyond the situation with Russia, U.S. retail sales Wednesday and several Fed members speaking on Thursday and Friday could steer future Fed rate hike pricing.

