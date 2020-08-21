BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD's PMI slide shifts dollar recovery to high gear

Aug 21 (Reuters) - The dollar accelerated its recovery against the euro after PMI and housing data indicated European and U.S. economic rebounds diverged recently, while sterling suffered from growing intransigence in Brexit negotiations .

Below-forecast August euro zone PMI contrasted with 1-1/2-year-high composite U.S. Markit PMI and 24.7% surge to 14-year highs in U.S. existing homes sales , hitting EUR/USD and threatening to squeeze the record IMM net spec dollar short versus the euro.

EUR/USD’s overbought topping formation claimed 10- and 21-day moving average supports with potential to fall to last week and August’s lows at 1.1711/6.95 on EBS. The 30-day moving average is at 1.1697 and climbing, making the 1.1700 support zone important.

This week’s 1.1966 trend high nearly reached the 161.8% Fibo derived from March’s 1.0636-1148 base at 1.1976.

Many banks and traders had targeted 1.20, and with record spec participation toward the end of the 12.5% rally from March’s low, the temptation to take profits was noticeable before Friday's data.

Ten-year Treasury-Bund yield spreads have been rebounding since July 24 and 10-year BTP and BTP-Bund yield spreads appear to be losing downward momentum after getting closer to this year and last year’s lows. Meanwhile, U.S. stocks continue to outperform European indexes.

The broader dollar index has scope to rebound toward March’s low .

GBP/USD suffered a punishing intraday downside reversal on selling at the upper 10-day Bolli. Sterling initially benefited from EUR/GBP's dive when euro zone PMI contrasted with and better-than-expected UK PMI .

The pound turned tail on news that UK-EU Brexit talks made no progress .

GBP/USD tumbled to the 21-day moving average, hitting a 1.3059 low on post-U.S.-data dollar buying. Overbought bearish divergence top signals are the salient technical feature, with the daily kijun at 1.2894 within reach after a sub-21-DMA close.

USD/JPY was caught in the cross-fire of competing dollar and haven yen bids, but the strong U.S. data and bullish seasonals favor gains .

EUR/JPY’s euro-led tumble found support by June’s recovery high and other props nearby. Closing below the 21-DMA at 124.92 would reinforce overbought top signals and target a 50% Fibo of the June-August advance at 123.03 .

AUD/USD fell after Australian services PMI plunged and commodity prices sank as the dollar rebounded .

High-beta and emerging market currencies retreated with oil, copper and gold -- whose stalled recoveries were another sign that the dollar rout was overdone.

Thursday’s virtual Jackson Hole symposium tops next week's agenda, with Chair Jerome Powell’s speech anticipated as a possible preview of the Fed’s new policy framework.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

