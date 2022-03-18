US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD's first weekly gain in six ends on a soft note

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

The dollar index rose on Friday with the help of hawkish Fed comments [nL2N2VL1CR], which boosted Treasury yields, but it gave up much of its earlier gains after a meeting between U.S. and Chinese leaders about the war in Ukraine ended without creating any new worries for markets [nL2N2VL047][nB9N2UP000].

A bigger-than-forecast 7.2% drop in U.S. existing home sales also weighed on longer-term Treasury yields, and the dollar, with rising mortgage rates hurting housing affordability.

Markets and policy makers will be watching the swift flattening of the Treasury yield curve with the 2-10-year yield spread at just 20bp versus a 89bp January highs and last year's 157bp pandemic stimulus peak.

Yield curve inversions are seen as precursors to recessions and, thus, Fed easing.

But with U.S. inflation at 40-year highs and the Fed having this week only lifted the target rate 25bp to a 25-50bp range , the yield curve might have to become deeply inverted to regain price stability.

The Fed's economic projections, however, point to a soft landing based on easing supply-side pressures.

EUR/USD was down 0.4% and up from its early slide to 1.1004 on EBS caused by pre-weekend Ukraine crisis risk reduction and Fed-ECB policy divergence . Risk-acceptance improved after the Biden-Xi meeting and the dollar dipped on poor U.S. home sales.

This week's EUR/USD recovery helped work off more of the crisis-driven oversold pressures, but the primary trend remains down.

USD/JPY was up 0.49%, slightly extending March's massive rally to 4.1%, with the 119.40 EBS peak between the 100% Fibo off 2021's pandemic base and the 76.4% Fibo of 2015-16's 125.86-99.00 implosion at 119.52.

Prices remain extremely overbought, but supported by rising Treasury-JGB yields spreads as the Fed ramps up rate-hike projections to fight inflation, while the BOJ remains unable to tighten and the MOF is unlikely to intervene on the yen's behalf .

Sterling was up 0.24%, rebounding from an early 1.3107 low by the daily tenkan at 1.3104 with the broader dollar pullback.

A 0.6% drop in EUR/GDP highlighted how far behind the BoE and Fed the ECB is in policy normalization, giving GBP/USD an edge. The BoE target is at 0.75% and another 115bp of hikes are priced in by year-end, versus the ECB rate still seen below zero at year-end and Fed funds expected near 2% by year-end.

Sterling's range above the tenkan suggests scope up to the kijun at 1.3320.

The Australian and Canadian dollars gained 0.43% and 0.13%, respectively, with the former still favored as a risk proxy and beneficiary of rising commodity prices.

Other oil-linked currencies, other than the ruble, gained on the dollar as oil prices appear to be building a higher base.

Ether outperformed bitcoin again as it's seen having a strong use case and less dependence on speculative demand, with both trying to use the bottoming 55-day moving averages as support.

The U.S. data calendar is low on high-value releases next week, so the focus will be on Ukraine.

