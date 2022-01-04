BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD's drop to 9-day lows curbed by ISM miss

Jan 4 (Reuters) - The dollar index rose on Tuesday but the gains were tempered after a bigger-than-expected drop in U.S. ISM that suggested supply-side bottlenecks and inflation -- which have driven Fed rate-hike expectations and Treasury yields higher -- may be peaking .

More important releases due out later this week, including non-farm payrolls and Fed minutes, could still reinforce expectations for U.S. monetary policy normalization and dollar gains versus the yen and euro.

Like the ISM, a new index released by the New York Federal Reserve suggested pressures on global supply chain networks may have peaked, while a fall in the

November JOLTS data indicated labor market constraints may have abated.

Still, the Fed remains on course to end QE by March and potentially raise rates in each of the following three quarters, while the ECB continues to expand its balance sheet with little expectation of a rate hike in 2022.

Assuming upcoming U.S. data, beginning with Wednesday's ADP, Thursday's ISM non-manufacturing and Friday's employment report, don't disappoint, dollar gains against the yen and euro should persist.

EUR/USD was down 0.1%, above the 1.12725 EBS low and following a fleeting spike up to 1.1323 after the ISM miss.

Assuming 10-year Treasury yields can clear nearby resistance, EUR/USD's broader downtrend looks likely to resume after several weeks of sideways consolidation .

The yen was the weakest among the majors, with USD/JPY up 0.7%, EUR/JPY rising 0.56%, GBP/JPY surging 1.1% and AUD/JPY gaining 1.3%, as yen-funded carry trades were sought.

USD/JPY struck a five-year high of 116.355 just shy of 116.50 options expiries and the trend line across October and November highs there.

With Japan inflation at 0.6% versus 6.8% in the U.S. and the BOJ showing no inclination to let JGB yields get much above zero, an eventual USD/JPY rise toward December 2016's 118.66 post-Brexit peak is likely .

Prices are overbought, but current inklings of peaking U.S. inflation would have to become more prominent to dim Fed rate hike expectations and recent talk of faster Fed balance sheet shrinkage.

Sterling was up 0.37%, popping past the cloud top at 1.3514 before running into the 100-day moving average by the 1.35565 high.

However, it failed to produce a higher RSI peak, creating bearish divergence risk unless there's a daily range above the 100-DMA and close above the 61.8% Fibo of the October-December dive at 1.3577.

AUD/USD gained 0.57%, bolstered by risk-on trading.

Prices again ran into resistance from the falling daily cloud base, Tuesday at 0.7243 by the 0.7249 session high, after the U.S. ISM miss triggered USD selling. A close above the 55-DMA is needed to signal a broader rally .

Bitcoin and ether continued to consolidate falls from November's record highs and December's spike lows.

The focus Wednesday is on ADP as a prelude to payrolls and the FOMC minutes for hints about rate hikes and possible balance sheet reduction plans.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

