BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD's corrective recovery resists upbeat US data

Nov 18 (Reuters) - The overbought dollar index fell further on Thursday from the previous session's 16-month peak by major resistance after Treasury yields failed to maintain gains following more evidence of the U.S. economy running hot .

The dollar's rapid gains against the euro and sterling this month, and more recent rise against the yen after U.S. CPI last Wednesday printed a 31-year high , left it a bit overstretched and vulnerable to the lack of further Fed hiking pricing and yield rises this week.

Fed funds futures are pricing in roughly the same two 2022 rate hikes they have for weeks. The December 2022 contract's price low, yield high, completed a 50% Fibo of the rise from December 2019 lows to May 2020 peak with this week's 99.33 low.

Five-year Treasury yields have slipped 7bp from Tuesday's peak by pre-pandemic lows and major retracement resistance by 1.30%. The already overbought dollar will be challenged to resume its rally unless yields also resume their pandemic recovery trends .

EUR/USD was up 0.44% after a bullish reversal signal on the daily charts Wednesday and Thursday's session wholly above the lower 21-day Bolli, which raised the risk of a rebound to the tenkan and 10-day moving average that are set to converge by 1.1436 on Friday.

But long-term technicals remain negative, suggesting an opportunity for bears once the current short-covering rally subsides .

GBP/USD was only up 0.16%, partly because it started its recovery at the end of last week and had already reduced oversold pressures.

Some waning of expectations for a BOE rate hike at the Dec. 16 meeting and a rebound in the oversold EUR/GBP have slowed sterling's recovery .

USD/JPY was up 0.12% after holding a big cluster of support by Thursday's 113.88 low on EBS . The combination of tenkan, kijun, 10-, 21- and 30-DMAs and the 50% Fibo of the post-U.S. CPI rally at 113.82-88 limited the correction from Wednesday's multi-year peak by major 115 defenses.

There is some bearish divergence risk from RSIs while prices are below 115 and as Treasury yields fail to rise on above-forecast U.S. data.

Reports of a bigger-than-expected Japanese fiscal stimulus may give the sagging and inflation-bereft Japanese economy a short-term boost .

High beta and commodity-linked currencies struggled to take advantage of the dollar's correction versus the low beta currencies.

The Turkish lira imploded more than 3% to fresh record lows as the central bank again cut rates sharply despite soaring inflation .

Oil and related currencies dipped early on plans to tap strategic petroleum reserves , but crude rallied back.

Bitcoin and ether fell further, bitcoin breaking below its 55-DMA and cloud top, but holding its late October pullback low. Ether found support at its 55-DMA.

There are no major U.S. releases Friday as markets await President Joe Biden's Fed chair nomination.

For more click on FXBUZ

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.