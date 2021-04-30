BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD's biggest monthly gain since July ends poorly

EUR/USD sheds overdone April gains, 1.2056 pivotal prop for uptrend

April 30 (Reuters) - The dollar surged broadly higher on Friday, forcing a break of EUR/USD support at 1.2056 with the help of month-end profit-taking flows and the latest in a relentless stream of expectations-beating U.S. economic recovery reports.

EUR/USD losses pushed it below the 100-day moving average line that had halted pullbacks all week . Monday's UK bank holiday may have also added to the profit-taking.

Though the euro zone economy has shown signs of improvement, its recovery lags the U.S., a gap which investors ignored in April, even after 10-year Bund-Treasury yields spreads peaked on April 22 and EUR/USD continued rallying.

Treasury yields have been subdued due to the Fed's dogged insistence on remaining accommodative until substantial further progress has been made toward its employment and inflation goals.

EUR/USD has support near 1.2000 after peaking at 1.2150 on Thursday. A better sense of demand will come in the new month after London returns from holiday to face next week's key U.S. economic reports for April, particularly ISMs and non-farm payrolls, which are forecast to have risen by 978,000.

Sterling tumbled .9% to its lowest since April 16. The breakdown puts the pivotal 100-day moving average line at 1.3794 back on the radar, as dips below that rising line in April all proved fleeting and excellent buying opportunities.

USD/JPY gains were more moderate, up 0.35%, as the dollar and yen are both used to fund carry trades, which soured. USD/JPY cleared 109.225, the 50% Fibo of its April dive from March 31's 2021 peak that had capped prices Thursday. The 61.8% and 76.4% Fibos are at 109.64/10.15.

USD/JPY got a jump on the other major dollar pairs this week after Tuesday's BOJ meeting confirmed policy rates were likely to remain near zero indefinitely, causing the yen to fall far and wide until today.

Aussie extended the fall that began with Thursday's failed attempt to clear the 61.8% Fibo of the February-April drop for a third time in two weeks. The 21-DMA at 0.7704 is so far limiting the damage, with the kijun next at 0.7675.

Month-end derisking hit commodity-linked currencies, save for the Canadian dollar, particularly hard, along with commodities themselves.

Bitcoin finally made up some ground on ether after the latter made four consecutive record highs, including a marginal one on Friday. Bitcoin is still trying to recoup 61.8% of its slide from it mid-month record highs.

Next week kicks off with April ISM manufacturing on Monday, followed by ADP and the services ISM on Wednesday and Friday's employment report.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

