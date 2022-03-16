BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD wobbles after hawkish Fed, then rallies on

March 16 (Reuters) - The dollar fell on Wednesday but rebounded off its weakest levels for a while after the Fed delivered a widely expected rate hike while presenting more aggressive projections for future increases, along with inflation estimates that remained above its 2% target through 2024 .

The initial decision sent Treasury yields sharply higher, fueling the dollar's initial bounce, while one dissenting voter who favored a 50bp hike gave the outcome a slightly more hawkish feel.

Before the Fed, the dollar and yen had both come under pressure as hints of potential compromise in the Ukraine conflict encouraged traders to unwind some recent safe-haven flows, though comments by Russian President Vladimir Putin showed no indication of backing off militarily .

Risk appetite had also received an early boost after China vowed to roll out market-friendly policies in response to tumbling Chinese equities, a wobbly property market and recent retreat in the yuan, amid new COVID lockdowns and economic fallout from regulatory reforms.

After a shaky initial response, stocks managed to withstand the early hawkish interpretations of the Fed, and the surge in Treasury yields, as did EUR/USD.

U.S. retail sales data were largely glossed over because the much weaker-than-forecast 1.2% control group sales drop, versus +0.4% forecast, came after January was revised to +6.7% from +4.8% .

In late U.S. trade, EUR/USD was up 0.67% and near the 1.1040 highs during Chair Jerome Powell's news conference.

USD/JPY hit six-year highs after the Fed and earlier reports of a Japanese earthquake .

Sterling benefited from early from the broader dollar retreat and partly on hopes the BoE might surprise Thursday with a 50bp rate hike, taking a bigger lead on the Fed in the policy normalization process , but the hawkish Fed unwound most of those gains.

GBP/USD was up 0.77%, adding some breathing space from this week's trend lows by 1.3000.

The Australian dollar outperformed the Canadian, with brighter Chinese growth hopes and early risk-taking favoring the aussie.

A 30-year high in Canadian inflation keeps the BoC on track to raise rates slightly more than the RBA between now and year after already raising its target rate to 0.5%.

Bitcoin and ether were higher still after the Fed.

Beyond the BoE meeting, Thursday brings U.S. housing starts, jobless claims, Philly Fed and industrial production.

