BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD wilts as Treasury yields surge, stocks drop

Jan 18 (Reuters) - The dollar rallied on Tuesday as Treasury yields scaled two-year peaks on resurgent expectations that the Fed will become more aggressive than earlier thought in its upcoming rate-hike campaign, and possibly signal that at its meeting next week.

EUR/USD suffered its worst loss in 22 sessions, while the yen was the lone holdout among the majors, benefiting from safe-haven flows as stocks fell.

Markets have been bracing for a 25 bps rate hike as early as March while some speculate that the Fed is so far behind the curve in fighting inflation, which rose to 7% in December, that a 50bp increase is possible.

Little heed has been paid to Friday's unexpectedly weak 1.9% drop in U.S. retail sales or Tuesday's unexpected fall in the Empire State factory gauge, the first since June 2020 or a huge rebound in Germany's ZEW survey .

EUR/USD was down 0.65%, erasing all of the odd gains that followed last Wednesday U.S. CPI report and nearing January's 1.12725 low on EBS.

The prospect of increasing divergence between Fed and ECB policies is the main weight on EUR/USD .

Oil prices soaring to their highest since 2014 also weighs on EUR/USD, with the euro zone highly dependent on foreign supplies and the U.S. a net exporter.

Sterling was down 0.4%, extending the retreat from last week's failed attempts to breakout above the 200-DMA as risk-off flows weighed on the pound.

Sterling became overbought with last week's peaks, adding to the technical selling this week, which was briefly postponed by record UK employment data Tuesday .

The BoE has already raised rates, beating the Fed to the punch, and is expected to do so again at its Feb. 3 meeting. Both are seen hiking rates about 100bp this year with fed funds then rising 70bp higher than UK rates by end 2023. .

USD/JPY was about flat, as the two top haven currencies offset one another. The 115.06 high ran into sellers at the 10-DMA and by last Monday's lows.

Dollar support from 10-year Treasury-JGB yield spreads surging to their highest since January 2020 was offset by S&Ps sliding roughly 2%, led by bigger Nasdaq losses amid rising discount rates .

Bitcoin and ether relinquished more of last week's rebounds.

UK and German inflation top Wednesday's data releases.

For more click on FXBUZ

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.