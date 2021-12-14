BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD weighed down by US PPI, Fed hike threat

Dec 14 (Reuters) - The dollar recovered from early losses versus the euro, yen and pound after U.S. November PPI soared to 9.6% year-on-year , sending fresh inflation shockwaves through the markets ahead of Wednesday's Fed meeting, which is expected to accelerate stimulus reduction.

Treasury yields initially dipped in bear curve flattening fashion, tugging USD/JPY to a brief session low, but then reversed higher, lifting the dollar broadly, particularly versus high beta currencies until risk aversion over 2% Nasdaq losses pared that move.

Overall, the major dollar pairs remained in consolidation ranges ahead of the Fed and U.S. retail sales on Wednesday, while the negative stocks feedback loop partly explains market pricing in a fed funds terminal rate below Fed projections implied after its September's meeting.

EUR/USD was down 0.18%, still above last week and December's 1.1228 consolidation range lows but remaining in a primary downtrend, with the late-November oversold condition now cleared and awaiting new lows in Bund-Treasury yield spreads.

U.S. PPI, CPI and jobs data for November all point to faster Fed policy tightening and higher Treasury yields versus bunds.

Wednesday's retail sales report and the Fed statement, economic projections, dot plots and Chair Jerome Powell's presser may provide fresh impetus by affirming expected divergence between the U.S. central bank and ECB .

The broader dollar index needs to clear December's and Nov. 30 Omicron news day highs at 96.594/647 to put the November pandemic peak in play.

That may require the Fed to convince markets it's serious about slaying inflation and can do so without sending financial assets and the economy into tailspins .

Sterling was up 0.06% and showed resiliency early after more data indicated the UK jobs furlough scheme ended benignly . That keeps pressure on the BoE to eventually raise rates, though a hike on Thursday is now less likely amid spiraling Omicron cases.

Sterling rebound attempts continue to run into sellers near the falling 10-day moving average. If the Fed is at least as hawkish as expected Wednesday and the BoE again stands pat on Thursday, December's 1.31615 low by twin Fibos of the pandemic recovery from March and May 2020's 1.1413/1.2075 lows would be at risk .

USD/JPY was up 0.1% as rising Treasury-JGB yields spreads outweighed demand for the haven yen amid falling equity prices. But prices remain below December's 113.955 recovery high on EBS, as well as the daily kijun and weekly tenkan at 114.03.

Key for a breakout and resumption of the pandemic recovery to multi-year highs is Treasury-JGB spreads making new recovery highs .

The Australian and Canadian dollars fell with commodity prices and stocks.

Bitcoin and ether gave up modest early gains, weighed down by broader risk aversion.

U.S. retail sales are forecast up 0.8% in November, following a 1.7% October surge as the lead-in to the afternoon Fed finale.

