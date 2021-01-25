BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD weighed down by pandemic damage, vaccine delays

Jan 25 (Reuters) - The dollar edged higher on Monday with the help of a sliding euro, which succumbed to increased concerns about the bloc's economy during the latest pandemic lockdowns and delays in securing supplies of COVID-19 vaccines .

EUR/USD retreated during the last two sessions as it approached the often pivotal 21-day moving average and kijun by 1.2200. Sell stops were run below the tenkan and pre-U.S. low at 1.2138-40.

With specs still heavily long, the burden of proof is on bulls , though EUR/USD remains above the thick daily cloud and key 55-day moving average support at 1.2085.

Investors confronted another twist in the Italian political leadership drama , while the ECB reported weekly asset purchases fell sharply, despite a big rebound in BTP yields during the period .

Risk aversion weighed on European and Treasury yields due to diminished expectations about the pace of vaccination drives to overtake the spread of COVID-19 and trepidation regarding the scope of additional U.S. fiscal stimulus until the chances of congressional approval become more clear.

Wednesday's Fed meeting is expected to be a place-holder, with Chair Jerome Powell trying to corral competing tapering and yield curve control expectations.

USD/JPY joined the early dollar advance, but the rise to 103.935 on EBS was quickly extinguished by sellers stalking key cloud, 55-day moving average and pandemic down trend-line resistance either side of 104.

With the falling cloud, trend-line and moving averages pressing down on USD/JPY, this could be a make-or-break week for bulls hoping last week's 103.33 ABC pullback pattern low would hold. Spec shorts sitting on the biggest net positions since 2016 will be counting on the downtrend from March to persist amid rising U.S. budget deficits facilitated by a steady Fed looking for durably higher inflation and far less unemployment.

Sterling consolidated its uptrend in the 1.3700 vicinity ahead of the Feb. 4 BOE meeting . There is some bearish overbought divergence from weekly RSIs, but a weekly close below the low from two weeks ago and the weekly tenkan at 1.3451/40 is needed to signal a reversal. The key 55-DMA is also last at 1.3451 should there be a sudden risk-off slide.

High-beta and emerging markets were mixed.

The Conference Board's January consumer confidence report highlights Tuesday's releases. Wednesday brings December durable goods orders, but Fed Chair Powell's post-policy meeting press conference is the main event.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

