BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD weakens as risk aversion favors dollar

Oct 30 (Reuters) - EUR/USD slid on Friday, on track for its worst week since April, as the dollar benefited from safe-haven buying over worsening European and U.S. pandemic news and uncertainty over next week's U.S. election.

Markets glossed over this week's data showing the U.S. and Europe experienced unexpectedly strong third-quarter GDP rebounds, preoccupied by second-wave COVID-19 outbreaks that now threaten growth.

Friday's surprisingly strong U.S. September personal income and spending provided only modest support for the dollar and firmer Treasury yields.

EUR/USD remained below the daily cloud base -- which halted September's slide -- after falling below it on Thursday, and it pierced pivotal 100-day moving average support at 1.1654 for the first time since May.

September's 1.16125 low on EBS is now close by, guarding key supports just below 1.15.

Following the ECB's surprisingly dovish meeting on Thursday, more losses are likely , endangering speculative longs accumulated above 1.16 in August and September.

Other than Tuesday's U.S. election -- and risks of delayed and even contested results -- October ISMs, the Fed meeting and monthly employment report loom next week.

With so much event risk ahead, the dollar index rally to its daily cloud top and toward its 100-day moving average at 94.28 made sense . The S&P 500's ability to hold above its September low will be closely watched given the dollar's high negative correlation with the U.S. equities benchmark.

USD/JPY advanced on the dollar's broader bid and some squaring up of shorts after it held just above September's key 104.00 low on Thursday.

The pending double-bottom at 104.00/02 and month-end book-squaring from a mildly oversold setup are supportive, but upside still looks limited to resistance by 105 .

GBP/USD consolidated this week's losses ahead of key 100-DMA support at 1.2875 and the weekly on-close pivot point at 1.2860 , with lack of news on EU-UK trade talks seen as a somewhat sterling positive.

EUR/GBP fell to its lowest since Sept. 8, breaking down out of tight ranges of the past few weeks, and perhaps putting in play the 200-day moving average, last at 0.8906.

AUD/USD clung to key support by 0.7000, dragged down by risk-aversion, an RBA set to ease further next week and a local banking sector worried that more accommodation will have little impact on the economy because there's no shortage of credit. Australian household debt-to-income at 200% is already crimping demand for new loans .

Oil prices remained heavy, while gold and silver gained amid safe-haven flows.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

