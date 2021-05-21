BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD weakened by ECB's Lagarde, record U.S. PMIs

May 21 (Reuters) - The dollar was on the verge of a further purge until ECB President Christine Lagarde sent EUR/USD lower by arguing against slowing down the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) and U.S. May Markit PMI manufacturing and services indexes posted fresh record highs and beat forecasts .

A later miss from existing homes sales was written off as a byproduct of surging home prices and extremely tight inventories .

The dollar and Treasury yields got a bit more support from comments by the Fed's Kaplan and Bostic that sounded more receptive to tapering if by Q3 economic data shows further substantial progress toward the Fed's inflation and employment goals and in consideration of potential risks posed by asset purchases, particularly related to the frothy housing market .

The bounce in Treasury yields on taper fears fed into a pullback in stocks that trailed a fresh tumble in cryptocurrencies, tending to support the dollar via haven demand.

EUR/USD fell from 1.2240, by Wednesday's peak near February's high, toward Wednesday's 1.2160 low, and is now down 0.41%. The well-defined up-trendline from March will be key support at 1.2128 on Monday.

Euro zone's PMI reading of 56.9 also beat forecasts , but continued to lag well behind the U.S. 68.1 composite PMI reading.

Before the dollar's broad recovery, Sterling rose to within 7 ticks of February's 1.4240 key peak, helped by the UK PMI composite index hitting a series high of 62, and above forecast , with the country now just one level shy of being fully reopened from pandemic restrictions.

Cable fell -0.27% and EUR/GBP lost 0.13% as the UK is still seen ahead of the pandemic recovery curve versus the euro zone.

USD/JPY, last up 0.15%, found support just above Wednesday's, and this week's, 108.575 low on EBS. The modest rebound in Treasury yields got prices back up near the up-trendline from January at 109.07 that was finally closed below on Thursday after 7 failed attempts to do so since April.

Prices look set to enter a fourth week of consolidation between May's 108.34 low and 109.785 high, and perhaps remain on hold in that range until the next U.S. employment report on June 4, with the intervening Memorial Day holiday.

Aussie fell 0.57%, a drop reinforced by further declines in iron ore and copper, despite near-forecast Australian PMIs and a nice beat from April retail sales.

As has been the case all week, support was found by the 55-day moving average at 0.7716, though there was a bearish crossing of the daily tenkan below the kijun at 0.7783, which was today's high.

Ever volatile bitcoin and ether gave up most of Thursday's recovery from Wednesday's near free fall in the midst of fresh warnings from China about cracking down on the crypto industry .

The U.S. data calendar is very light next week heading into the holiday weekend, so the main focus is on the June 4 employment report.

(Editing by Terence Gabriel Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

