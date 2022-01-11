US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD up by range top on careful Powell comments

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

The dollar slid on Tuesday to a seven-session low, extending losses after Chair Jerome Powell's testimony during his renomination hearing failed to add new hawkish momentum behind expectations of Fed policy tightening this year.

Jan 11 (Reuters) - The dollar slid on Tuesday to a seven-session low, extending losses after Chair Jerome Powell's testimony during his renomination hearing failed to add new hawkish momentum behind expectations of Fed policy tightening this year.

EUR/USD ventured toward seven-week range peaks and sterling to its highest since Nov. 4, while USD/JPY was struggling to hold an earlier rebound.

Powell made the case for ending massive emergency easing measures but also that the economy probably remained in the same low-yield backdrop of the prepandemic era, reinforcing expectations that Fed hikes could peak at or below 2%, with balance sheet run-down doing the rest of the needed tightening .

Treasury yield curve flattening trimmed 1-2 basis points off longer-term yields and the front maintained three Fed rate hikes this year starting in March, so dollar softening is moderate so far.

EUR/USD gained 0.39%, with post-Powell gains rising above the daily cloud base and 55-day moving average ahead of November and December's range highs by 38.2% Fibo resistance at 1.1379.

Wednesday's U.S. CPI and Friday's retail sales report could decide whether EUR/USD's dwindling technical headroom leads to a bullish or bearish breakout of the ostensibly bear pennant formation.

Sterling was up 0.35%, with the post-Powell bounce to its highest since Nov. 4 a partnership between dollar slippage on softening Treasury yields and the risk-sensitive pound's gains on U.S. stocks gains due to receding fear of rising yields.

USD/JPY's 0.11% rise was limited by the pullback in Treasury-JGB yields after Powell's hearing versus haven yen weakness as stocks extended Monday's recovery from key supports, leading to an inside day after a four-session drop.

Prices need to close back above the tenkan and Dec. 5 and 6 lows at 115.55/625 on EBS to shake off the recent risk-off retreat .

The Australian and Canadian dollars gained 0.6% and 0.8% against the U.S. dollar, with Canada getting added lift from a nearly 4% rally in WTI.

Emerging market currencies were a mixed bag, but aided by risk-on flows and higher commodity prices.

Bitcoin and ether gained roughly 2.5% and 5%, respectively, enjoying the brighter risk-taking mood.

Wednesday features U.S. CPI after China's CPI earlier in the day. Core CPI is forecast up 0.5% month-on-month and 5.4% year-on-year, with the overall rate up 7.0% year-on-year, thus the Fed's belated attempt to tackle inflation.

For more click on FXBUZ

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular