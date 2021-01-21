BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD up but post-ECB highs fleeting

Jan 21 (Reuters) - The euro struck a five-session high against the dollar on Thursday but struggled to remain near the peaks after ECB President Christine Lagarde expressed concerns about the effect of currency strength dragging down inflation .

Initially, unexpectedly strong U.S. economic data helped feed rising risk appetite, but that waned, particularly for euro zone peripherals' stocks and bonds on worries the ECB might try to reduce its total asset purchasing footprint, namely by not using its entire PEPP allocation .

Though not a new notion from the ECB, its mention in the policy statement caused some consternation.

The better-than-forecast U.S. claims , Philly Fed and housing starts boosted Treasury yields and helped the dollar recover some lost ground, as did some consolidation of U.S. equity gains which trimmed early haven dollar sales.

EUR/USD was still up about 0.4% on the day after rebounding away from key 55-day moving average, Fibo and cloud supports that halted this week's slide.

Sterling extended its rise to 1.3745 and was on course to close above 1.3700 for the first time since May 1, 2018 despite retreating from its peaks.

Cable remains in a choppy, grinding uptrend largely contained by the rising 30-day moving average and its upper Bolli band, last at 1.3542/773. The upper band and 30-DMA have both been fleetingly breached the past several weeks, with the 55-DMA providing back-up support.

Accelerating UK vaccinations, receding Brexit uncertainty and diminishing fear of another BoE rate cut have underpinned cable's uptrend, helped by the dollar's retreat .

USD/JPY's post-BOJ, pre-ECB and U.S. data release low of 103.33 completed an ABC correction target that provided a base for a rebound after U.S. data beat forecasts . The rebound delayed any gratification for a market heavily net short and looking to capitalize on this week's breach of the kijun and 50% Fibo of January's recovery at 103.50.

The New York rebound failed to clear Tuesday's low or Thursday's earlier high at 103.66/67, keeping the well-defined down trend-line from last March, now at 104.09, out of harm's way.

A close below 103.50 support and break of the pending ABC base off the Dec. 11 and 14 highs at 103.33 would expose the 102.595 trend lows.

Risk gauge AUD/JPY trimmed early stocks-led gains, along with even sharper bearish reversals in commodity and emerging markets currencies in more risk-averse New York trading.

Friday features global Markit PMI readings for January and ongoing scrutiny of the Biden administration's activity and indications of how much of the current $1.9 trln relief plan will eventually win congressional approval.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

