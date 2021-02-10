BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD up but little impetus on soft US inflation, Powell

Increased probability EUR/USD tests January's high

Feb 10 (Reuters) - The dollar eased on Wednesday but managed to keep off the session's earlier lows after unexpectedly soft U.S. inflation and predictably dovish commentary from Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

EUR/USD's modest gains to the day's high of 1.2144 on EBS stopped a tick below last week's peak, failing to make new progress after the surprise softening of U.S. core CPI that yanked Treasury yields lower.

Profit-taking on long stock, cryptocurrencies and other reflation trades helped to offset the dollar weakness from lower yields, while expectations that Congress will produce another hefty stimulus package and U.S. progress in taming the growth in COVID-19 cases provided a supportive backdrop.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell reiterated that the Fed will not raise rates or slow bond purchases until the U.S. reaches maximum employment and substantial further progress is made toward its inflation goals .

Still, EUR/USD's rapid rebound above key moving averages increases the risk of testing January's highs .

The dollar index was skating on thin ice after having fallen back below the pandemic down trend-line it cleared last week, as well as the 21- and 55-day moving averages.

The index held above a cluster of supports at 90.04-11 that defend against a slide to January's 89.206 trend low .

Sterling hit another 34-month high, showing independent strength as EUR/GBP sank back toward February's trough, which was its lowest since May. The selloff in stocks in New York trading helped cap risk-sensitive cable and steady the dollar after the soft CPI report.

Ebbing BOE rate cut concerns in the wake of Brexit and amid ramped-up UK inoculations favor further GBP/USD gains toward 2018's 1.4377 post-Brexit referendum high.

USD/JPY's pre-CPI sell-off reached support near the 100-DMA and the Jan. 22 swing high, with dollar weakness tied to the CPI-led Treasury yields drop largely offset by profit-taking on reflation trades.

A pullback in bitcoin and stocks gave the haven dollar some support but stopped ahead of the 10-day moving average and tenkan prices tumbled below on Tuesday.

If USD/JPY takes out the 104.40 support, there is a big cluster of support at 104.14-18 that looks important to maintaining the reversal of the pandemic downtrend from March.

Copper made a new 8-year high, while oil got closer to last year's highs with a little help from an unexpected 6.6 mln bbl drawdown in U.S. inventories.

Other than jobless claims on Thursday, the U.S. data calendar is light until Wednesday's retail sales report.

