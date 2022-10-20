BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD up, but early gains and UK-led risk-on flows shed

Oct 20 (Reuters) - The dollar eased on Thursday but recovered from its lows after risk-on flows following British Prime Minister Liz Truss's resignation reversed as stocks retreated and Treasury yields rose.

Markets projected 2023 peak Fed rate is up at 5% versus 3.18% for the ECB and 0.20% for the BoJ. The BoE's priced to hike rates by 300bp by mid-2023, with a ceiling near 5.17%.

U.S. initial jobless claims fell to three-week lows, though continued claims rose [. Philly Fed came in below forecast, but less negative than September's .

Existing homes sales were about as forecast, though the downtrend in sales and prices shows the toll 30-year mortgage rates near 7% is taking. With that, Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker later reaffirmed rates need to be well above 4% by year-end .

EUR/USD was up 0.2%, well off early highs.

USD/JPY, the second-largest component of the dollar index, was marginally positive after a swift rise in Treasury yields brought prices back up toward Thursday's 32-year peak at 150.09 on EBS.

The earlier initial fleeting 150.09-149.63 drop will lead to more suspicions of stealthy Japanese intervention after recent warnings.

The BoJ remains unwilling to raise its -0.1% policy rate and is also being forced to do more QE to keep 10-year yields below its the 25bp yield curve cap, making MoF intervention to slow the yen's fall futile.

Japanese CPI Friday may be glossed over again.

Sterling rose 0.12%, shedding most of the gains from 1.1172 to 1.1338 that followed Bank of England Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent's warning that BoE rate hikes currently priced in could present be a "pretty material" hit to the economy, assuming the reversion to tighter fiscal policy plays out .

That lowered Nov. 3 BoE meeting rate hike pricing to 75bp from recent highs near 100bp, supporting risk-taking and the pound. Truss's resignation prompted sterling's rise to 1.1338 high, but that was the third consecutive lower daily peak, suggesting a sell-the-news bias toward less worrisome UK fiscal and political matters.

